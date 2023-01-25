Erma McCampbel's newly released "Crossover Teacher" is an eye-opening memoir that explores a fascinating time in history

"Crossover Teacher: The Erma McCampbel Story One Black Teacher, an All-White Teaching Faculty" from Christian Faith Publishing author Erma McCampbel is an impactful autobiography that examines the author's experiences being a crossover teacher and stepping forward during times of racial tensions.

MEADVILLE, Jan. 25, 2023

McCampbel shares, "The most difficult time that I can recall was during the school year 1966–1967. I was returning to work after having ended a maternity leave. The school board in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama, asked me to become the first of its Black crossover teachers. I reluctantly agreed because up until that time, no Black teacher had taught a White child in a public school. This appointment came during the Wallace administration, and Governor Wallace was openly opposed to this assignment. Between the governor, the school board, the US Justice Department, and the US Commission on Civil Rights, tolerance levels were somehow raised. I was a victim of threats and harassment for such a long time that I learned to expect them. Issues were so heated that after four days in the classroom, I resigned. Three days later, I went back to work, same position. What followed was a year of my being constantly questioned and challenged about everything I did as a seventh-grade mathematics teacher. For five years, I taught in that situation and saw many differences resolved, and upon resigning the position to join my husband here in Colorado, there was no rejoicing over the fact on the part of teachers, students, or parents. If indeed I have helped Americans in any way to increase their appreciation for each other, the experience has been well worth it."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Erma McCampbel's new book brings readers a deeply personal account of the complexities and challenges of breaking a barrier for future educators.

