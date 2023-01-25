Submit Release
Angelo Benedetto's newly released "Uncle Dark Cloud" is a thoughtful memoir that explores the author's journey to salvation

"Uncle Dark Cloud" from Christian Faith Publishing author Angelo Benedetto is an encouraging message for readers who have struggled with keeping faith during times of difficulty as Benedetto reflects on key life experiences.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Uncle Dark Cloud": a testament to the unexpected blessings found in life's struggle. "Uncle Dark Cloud" is the creation of published author Angelo Benedetto.

Benedetto shares, "This is a compilation of occurrences throughout my eighty-plus years. Some skeptics may find some of the episodes hard to digest. But all of them are 100 percent true! I have compiled some of the more tragic happenings in my life, along with my glorious journey to my salvation. Most Christian testimonies tell of the happiness that came after their salvation.

"I had many detrimental setbacks during my life, and I believe that it was inevitable that I was chosen to take the path that was laid out for me. Like most of us Christians, we have had many setbacks, trials, and doubt of our existence, but while reminiscing of all that transpired in my lifetime, I can look back and reflect to the joy of knowing that all things work together for good (Romans 8:28).

"God has a plan for each and every one of us! All different but eventually for the glorification of our savior Jesus Christ. I hope that this book will enlighten you. Glory to God. Amen!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Angelo Benedetto's new book celebrates both the good and the bad as each piece builds to further one's spiritual growth.

Benedetto shares a collection of thoughtful remembrances and lessons of faith in hopes of aiding others in their pursuit of a deeper connection with their faith.

Consumers can purchase "Uncle Dark Cloud" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Uncle Dark Cloud," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

