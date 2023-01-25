Maygan Nuckles's new book "So You Think You Want to Be a Superhero?" is a colorful children's story about what it truly means to be a superhero.

Recent release "So You Think You Want to Be a Superhero?" from Page Publishing author Maygan Nuckles is a new children's book that explores the true meaning of being a superhero for readers of all ages.

DALEVILLE, Va., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Maygan Nuckles, a teacher, mother, and wife, has completed her new book "So You Think You Want to Be a Superhero?": a wonderful and fun children's book that shows kids what it means to really be a superhero.

Nuckles writes, "'So You Think You Want to Be a Superhero?' is a cautionary tale describing the plight of a boy superhero as he quickly discovers being a superhero isn't as fun as he expected. There are no super-villains to battle, and the world doesn't need to be saved from total domination. Instead, after showing off his powers to his friends and family, they needed his help, and a lot of it!"

Published by Page Publishing, Maygan Nuckles's entertaining tale tells the story of a young boy who discovers that he has superpowers. He was so excited to show off to his family and friends. He is then asked to help them all with their own tasks like mowing the lawn, carrying groceries, and even helping break up fights at school. He then knows that this is why most superheroes keep their powers a secret.

When the boy has no villains or battles to fight, he realizes that maybe there is more to being a superhero. He soon understands that the most important part of being a superhero is helping others. Readers of all ages are sure to learn a much needed and valuable lesson in this book.

Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "So You Think You Want to Be a Superhero?" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

