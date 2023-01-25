Billy Coleman's newly released "He Always Holds Up the Heavy End" is an inspiring message of the importance of keeping faith in times of struggle

"He Always Holds Up the Heavy End" from Christian Faith Publishing author Billy Coleman is a testament to God's comforting grace as a collection of personal testimonies are shared in hopes of encouraging others to trust in God.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "He Always Holds Up the Heavy End": a heartfelt message of thanks and appreciation. "He Always Holds Up the Heavy End" is the creation of published author Billy Coleman, a loving husband, a father of two, and a devoted grandfather of four beloved grandchildren who presently leads a nondenominational men's Bible study called Legacy Builders. He has received a variety of acknowledgements, such as being selected as one of three "Outstanding Young Religious Leaders" in Alabama while pastoring a church during college, "Coach of the Year" honors in Cullman and Walker Counties in Alabama, and was inducted into the Cullman County Sports Hall of Fame to name a few.

Coleman shares, "Remember when you were young and you always wanted to help your dad? Sometimes, there would be things to lift—heavy things. And while your dad would let you help him, he always made sure he carried the heavy end. God is like that. Tough times are coming. Jesus promised they would. But God is always there, and when the burden becomes more than we can bear, He always holds up the heavy end!

"Written from an educator's perspective, He Always Holds Up the Heavy End encourages us to serve Christ in tough times and reminds us that the power of Jesus Christ overcomes all obstacles in our lives. It shares the accounts of real people, who have lived out the great scripture of Philippians 4:13: 'I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me!' It reminds us that our greatest witness for Christ is during those trials and tribulations Jesus talked about.

"He Always Holds Up the Heavy End is all about bringing the reader closer to Jesus Christ as we realize His greatest promise: 'I am with you always, even to the end of the earth.' And when the tough times come, He is there, always holding up the heavy end! Thanks be to God!

"A very special thanks for the overwhelming prayers and support for our son Wesley who is recovering from his heart transplant on August 11, 2022. As this book is in the final stages of being published, Wesley is doing great and we give God all praise and glory. All proceeds from 'He Always Holds Up the Heavy End' goes to Wesley, his wife Danielle, and two sons, Cade and Hudson. Our family has had its own private lesson on what this book is all about. And yes, it is and will always be true! HE ALWAYS HOLDS UP THE HEAVY END!!! In life, in death, in life beyond death, we are not alone. Thanks be to God!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Billy Coleman's new book will encourage the spirit as readers reflect on the carefully detailed proof of God's love found within.

Coleman shares in hopes of empowering others in their pursuit of developing an unshakeable, steadfast connection with God.

Consumers can purchase "He Always Holds Up the Heavy End" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "He Always Holds Up the Heavy End," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

