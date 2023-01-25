Heath DeLany's newly released "That Is Too High to Fly! (Afraid of Heights)" is a sweet story of true friendship and overcoming one's fears

"That Is Too High to Fly! (Afraid of Heights)" from Christian Faith Publishing author Heath DeLany is an engaging narrative that imparts important lessons on how to develop and nurture lasting friendships.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "That Is Too High to Fly! (Afraid of Heights)": a fun and lighthearted tale with solid life advice. "That Is Too High to Fly! (Afraid of Heights)" is the creation of published author Heath DeLany, a native of Houston, Texas, who has a master's degree in criminal justice and jail administration.

DeLany shares, "Jackson the blue jay has never flown high. When Jackson was younger, an accident left him injured and scared. Jackson is afraid of heights and has never learned the full capability of his wings. Percy the possum is observant and friendly. Percy tries to be friendly with everyone, even when that person does not look exactly like him. Percy wants to help everyone he can and learn from them as well.

"Overcoming and looking past physical differences, both Jackson and Percy learn friendship is open to anyone who shares the same values and is not limited to the way a person looks. By learning to open one's heart to the idea of friends who do not look like oneself, one's ability to learn and grow increases.

"Asking for help does not mean one is weak. As a matter of fact, strong people know when they are overwhelmed and when they need that help.

"Jackson feels embarrassed about his fear, but with the help of an unlikely friend, maybe he can overcome both."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Heath DeLany's new book is the engaging first installment to the author's "WHY SO SCARED" series.

DeLany shares in hopes of helping young readers learn how to identify true friends and support one another.

Consumers can purchase "That Is Too High to Fly! (Afraid of Heights)" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "That Is Too High to Fly! (Afraid of Heights)," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing