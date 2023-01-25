Sylvia Curmon Wilder's newly released "The Call: Confessions Book and Journal" is a motivating and interactive prayer resource

"The Call: Confessions Book and Journal" from Christian Faith Publishing author Sylvia Curmon Wilder is a helpful resource for readers who seek to take charge of their lives through the strength and guidance of God's word.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Call: Confessions Book and Journal": a heartfelt celebration of God's blessings. "The Call: Confessions Book and Journal" is the creation of published author Sylvia Curmon Wilder, who has spent the last twenty years working as a training consultant and instructional designer for several Fortune 500 companies and smaller subsidiaries.

Curmon Wilder shares, "We live in a 'word' planet. In Genesis 1:3–26, God framed the earth with the power of His spoken word. And He designed man to be another speaking spirit in His image and after His likeness in Genesis 1:27. He intentionally constructed mankind to create just like Him—with our words. And whether you believe it or not, this is exactly what you and I do. Take a good look around you. You are surrounded by whatever you have been speaking with your mouth—positive or negative. If you are unhappy with your surroundings, change your spoken words!

"Dare to trust God and reinvent your life with the power of His spoken words! Employ His words to create the life of your dreams!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sylvia Curmon Wilder's new book provides readers with a compelling selection of confessions that have the potential to motivate positive change.

Curmon Wilder explores topics ranging from finances to employment and everything in between in hopes of empowering readers in their spiritual pursuits.

Consumers can purchase "The Call: Confessions Book and Journal" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "The Call: Confessions Book and Journal," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing