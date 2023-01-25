Lori Nicolini's newly released "As I Hold You And Kiss You Goodnight" is a heartwarming story of the maternal connection

"As I Hold You And Kiss You Goodnight" from Christian Faith Publishing author Lori Nicolini is a sweet tale for parents and young readers to share together that explores the complexity of a mother's journey.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "As I Hold You And Kiss You Goodnight": an uplifting celebration of the maternal experience. "As I Hold You And Kiss You Goodnight" is the creation of published author Lori Nicolini.

Nicolini shares, "The most challenging yet rewarding experience for a woman is entering motherhood. I have thought about sharing this journey as I have carried on through parenting my now thirteen -year-old son, Aydan. He has brought so much joy and inspiration into my life that I felt compelled to share these tender moments for parents to explore with their children as they read to them and watch them drift off to sleep.

"Reading to your child at bedtime is, I believe, one of the most important and comforting experiences for both parent and child. I can remember countless times reading and rereading some of the favorites my son could not get enough of. Those moments were so precious I will cherish them forever and encourage as many parents as possible to relish in those opportunities.

"I know now that parenting is a journey of shared learning experiences for the whole family, and through my series, I plan to take you along for the ride. My first book, As I Hold You and Kiss You Goodnight, showcases the internal emotional roller coaster any new mother experiences in preparation for the bundle of joy on the way.

"Several illustrations are drawn from photographs and memories of my dear son, Aydan. As new parents, we all try our best in reading books to prepare us for the baby on the way, but it's a lot to take in. What I hope to convey to new mothers through my work is that it's imperative for your success as a mother to have faith in so much inside of us that already knows what to do when the time comes.

"This book simply is focusing on the commitment and developing bond between mother and child. Nature will take its course in transforming our bodies, friends, and family with purchasing baby paraphernalia and sharing excitement, but Mother will be bringing this soul onto the earth and introducing its spirit to love. Mother is the maker, and in doing so, she sacrifices her body to do just that."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lori Nicolini's new book features engaging illustrations crafted by Lichelle Crevison.

Nicolini draws from personal experience to share uplifting wisdom and encouragement with new and expectant mothers within the pages of this delightful story of motherhood.

