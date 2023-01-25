Author Victoria Lakey's new book "Love in Big Timber: A Big Timber Romance" follows the unforgettable love story between a handsome rancher and a small-town vet

Recent release "Love in Big Timber: A Big Timber Romance" from Page Publishing author Victoria Lakey is a captivating romance novel that introduces Lawson McCallen, who has his hands full with his land, cattle, and dogs, and GinnaAnne McCoy, who moves to Big Timber, Montana, to take over the vet clinic.

LOS LUNAS, N.M., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Victoria Lakey has completed her new book "Love in Big Timber: A Big Timber Romance": a feel-good romance novel that invites readers to escape into the love story of GinnaAnne and Lawson. Lust is in the air, but will their connection be enough to overcome the trials they will face? Will her past and his family emergency end them before they start?

Author Victoria Lakey is a hopeless romantic at heart. She loves the feeling of falling in love with that special someone. Victoria enjoys writing steamy romance novels with handsome men, strong women, and lots of dogs. Victoria was born and raised in New Mexico. She lives with her husband, daughter, and three adorable dogs. When she's not writing, Victoria can be found reading romance novels with a Pepsi in hand, spending time with family and friends, and enjoying her dogs. Victoria is a graduate of New Mexico State University and Park University with degrees in business. She works as a substitute teacher and independent jewelry business owner.

Lakey begins, "Wow, I thought to myself as I drive into the most picturesque little town that I had ever seen. Big Timber, Montana, wasn't even on my radar a few months ago. The mountains were still covered with snow on this crisp March morning, and the biggest cottonwood trees that I had ever seen were framing the streets that were lined with cute, little mom-and-pop shops. 'I think that we are going to like it here,' I said to my bloodhound puppy, Jonesy, as I followed the directions that I was given just a few short weeks ago."

Published by Page Publishing, Victoria Lakey's intriguing novel follows GinnaAnne as she steps into her new life, looking forward to the peace and quiet, when in rides Lawson McCallen, a tall, handsome rancher with love big enough for his land, his animals, and the Crazy Mountain myths.

Readers who wish to experience this steamy work can purchase "Love in Big Timber: A Big Timber Romance" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

