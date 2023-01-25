Author David W. Guth's new book "Thirteen Minutes" centers around a fictional school shooting and a small community that is forever changed, inspired by true events

Recent release "Thirteen Minutes: Death of An American High School" from Page Publishing author David W. Guth is a fictional tale based on real-life events that tells of a high school shooting in a small rural American town. Going beyond the tragedy and death, Guth explores the reasons why such incidents occur and what can possibly be done to end the ongoing epidemic.

LAWRENCE, Kan., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- David W. Guth, a Peabody Award-winning journalist and an associate professor emeritus of journalism and mass communications at the University of Kansas, has completed his new book "Thirteen Minutes: Death of An American High School": a captivating tale of a fictional school shooting in America that explores the circumstances surrounding the incident, the rippling effects within the community, and the possible root causes that lead to such tragedies.

"The people of Price City, Missouri, were convinced 'it couldn't happen here' just as the people of Newton, Connecticut; Littleton, Colorado; and Parkland, Florida, had once believed," writes Guth. "But it did, amidst the political and social upheaval of the nation's worst pandemic in a century. What conditions led to one of the worst mass-casualty school shootings in American history?

"'Thirteen Minutes: Death of an American High School' is a fact-based fiction grounded within contemporary journalism. It describes the root causes of a painful American form of tragedy. At the heart of the story is a typical rural community, just the kind of place where these atrocities frequently occur. It is also about a town polarized by political and social strife exacerbated by the global pandemic. There are Price City's most powerful man and his son, both self-absorbed bullies whose actions have far-reaching and unintended consequences. It is also a tale about the social pecking order within a high school, where athletes and popular kids rule while those considered outsiders or loners are often targets of abuse. Most outsiders and loners suffer in silence. But sometimes they don't.

"School mass-casualty shootings have become an all-too-familiar and all-too-terrifying aspect of modern life. 'Thirteen Minutes: Death of an American High School' serves as a cautionary tale that provides insight into the causes and effects of these uniquely American tragedies."

Published by Page Publishing, David W. Guth's poignant and sadly relevant story is inspired by the author's desire to shed light on the ongoing tragedy of school shootings within America and spark an open dialogue in order to find a way forward to avoid such disasters from occurring again.

Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "Thirteen Minutes: Death of An American High School" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

