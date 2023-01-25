School Discipline & Classroom Management Book Announced by Times 10 Publications

Hacking School Discipline, published by Times 10 Publications, is geared toward educators who wish to cultivate good behavior in their classrooms and do away with conventional punishments.

Highland Heights, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2023) - Written by veteran educators and school leaders Nathan Maynard and Brad Weinstein, Times 10 Publications' Hacking School Discipline introduces novel strategies and approaches to school discipline. The authors leverage their real-world experience to provide readers with practical solutions for classroom management problems.

For more information, please visit https://www.10publications.com/hacking-school-discipline.

The book highlights recent research about the lack of effectiveness of conventional school disciplinary practices. Studies have shown that commonly used punishments, such as detentions, do little to change bad behavior and can strain the relationship between a student and teacher over time.

Available as an eBook, paperback, hardcover, and audiobook, Hacking School Discipline provides readers with alternatives to detentions and suspensions. Based on their own experiences in the classroom, the authors offer step-by-step strategies with real-world anecdotes to promote a culture of understanding between teachers and their students.

Rather than disciplining a misbehaving student, the authors suggest enhancing communication and identifying the root of the problem, through precise questioning and mediation techniques. They note that restorative practices are particularly effective in correcting disruptive or negative behavior, as restorative circles facilitate discussion and reflection.

The book also contains concrete applications of strategies to reduce repeated bad behavior. The authors include ways to create a collaborative environment within the classroom, where teachers can encourage students to cultivate empathy, mindfulness, and self-regulation. By helping students become productive, independent, and responsible learners, teachers can eliminate the need for punishment altogether.

Hacking School Discipline is part of a series of books intended to help educators and school leaders rethink the culture behind disciplinary action and classroom management in schools. The release of this book goes in line with Times 10 Publications' mission to provide school staff with resources that have practical applications in the classroom.

For other books in the series about restorative justice, anxiety, and equity, please visit https://www.10publications.com/school-discipline-restorative-practice-books.

"I taught for over 20 years and realized that educators are so busy helping kids that they rarely have the time or energy to hone their own craft," says Mark Barnes, founder and president of Times 10 Publications. "I started Times 10 with a single mission in mind: to help educators solve problems. Times 10 books provide practical solutions that busy educators can read today and use tomorrow."

Interested parties learn more by visiting the websites mentioned above or https://www.10publications.com.

