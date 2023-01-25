Senate Committee Schedule: Wednesday, January 25, 2023

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

FIFTY-FIFTH LEGISLATURE

FIRST SESSION, 2023

SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 25, 2023

FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George Muñoz, Chair

Wednesday, January 25, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. or call of the Chair – Room 322

Status of Major Local Transportation Projects

· George Dodge, Local Government Liaison, DOT

· Nina Chavez, Analyst, LFC

• Capital Funding

• Federal Funding

• Major Local Project Delays

• Major Reauthorization Requests

Status of Senior Projects

· Barbara Romero, Capital Outlay Bureau Chief, ALTSD

· Monica Abeita, Agencies on Aging

· Cally Carswell, Analyst, LFC

• Outstanding Appropriations for Senior Center Projects

• Common Cause of Delays

• Major Reauthorization Requests

1:30 p.m.

Early Childhood Programs and Funding

· Elizabeth Groginsky, Secretary, ECECD

· Kelly Klundt, Analyst, LFC

• Childcare Enrollment

• Income Eligibility and Reimbursement

• Pre-K Enrollment

• Home Visit

• Early Childhood Trust Fund

• Permanent Fund Revenue

• Implications of Constitutional Amendment

First Born Legislative Learning Session

· Tekla Johnson, Statewide Director, First Born

· Katherine Freeman, President and CEO, Growing Up New Mexico

Full Committee Hearing

(378) State Personnel Board (Simon/Vigil)

(460) New Mexico State Fair (Chenier/Sciacca)

– Capital Funding

(469) Racing Commission (Anderson/Rivera)

For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8300773742 or via telephone US +1 699 900 9128
Meeting ID: 830 077 3732

Meeting ID: 830 077 3732

To provide written comments, please email SFC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

The Capital Outlay Training Manual can be viewed on the Senate Finance Committee website, please refer to the appendix to see water and crisis resources.

Sonya Snyder, Finance Committee Secretary – Room 325, (505) 986-4363

CONSERVATION COMMITTEE – Senator Elizabeth “Liz” Stefanics, Chair

Thursday, January 25, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 311

SB 8 GEOTHERMAL RESOURCES DEVELOPMENT (ORTIZ y PINO/WOODS)

SB 56 DISTRIBUTED GENERATION FACILITY SUPPLY CAP (SOULES)

SB 57 WATER TRUST FUND (WIRTH)

SB 70 NM UNIT FUND PROJECTS (HEMPHILL)

SB 74 ENERGY GENERATION FACILITY REQUIREMENTS (SOULES)

For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7739881331 or via telephone US: +1 253 215 8782
Meeting ID: 773 988 1331

Meeting ID: 773 988 1331

To provide written comments, please email SCONC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

Miquela Gonzales, Conservation Committee Secretary – Room 328, (505) 986-4871

EDUCATION COMMITTEE – Senator William P. Soules, Chair

Wednesday, January 25, 2023 – 9:00 am – Room 311

SB 3 FAMILY INCOME INDEX DISTRIBUTIONS FLEXIBILITY (STEWART)

SB 4 HEALTHY UNIVERSAL SCHOOL MEALS (PADILLA/JARAMILLO)

SB 20 EDUCATIONAL RETIREMENT BOARD CHANGES (KERNAN)

SB 60 PHOTOVOLTAIC SYSTEMS IN NEW PUBLICSCHOOLS (SOULES)

SB 78 CENTER FOR DRYLAND RESILIENCE (SOULES)

SB 79 NM UNIVERSITY QUANTUM MATERIALS &TECH PGM. (SOULES)

SB 154 QUANTUM INFO SCIENCE TECH FACULTY (PADILLA/SOULES)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6057087163 to join the Webinar or via telephone US: +1 719 359 4580
Meeting ID: 605 708 7163

Meeting ID: 605 708 7163

Mary Ann Robers-Stensrud, Education Committee Secretary – Room 328, (505) 986-4832

HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE – Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino, Chair

Wednesday, January 25, 2023 – 1:30 p.m. or 1/2 hr after floor session – Room 311

SB 7 RURAL HEALTH CARE DELIVERY FUND (STEFANICS)

SB 35 ANESTHESIOLOGIST ASSISTANTS CHANGES (HICKEY/DIXON)

SB 80 NURSE ANESTHETIST ROLE (PADILLA)

SB 51 COST-SHARING CONTRIBUTIONS FOR PRESCRIPTIONS (STEFANICS/THOMSON)

SB 63 APPOINTED EXECUTIVE OFFICE FINALISTS LISTS (TALLMAN)

SB 64 NO LIFE SENTENCE FOR JUVENILES (SEDILLO LOPEZ/CHASEY)

*SB 65 EMERGENCY POWERS CODE CHANGES (BACA/GALLEGOS)

SB 75 SALE OF UNLEADED FUEL AT AIRPORTS (SOULES)

Amendments and Committee Substitutes for any bill must be submitted 24 hours in advance to the Committee Secretary.

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/9124526531 or via telephone +1 253 215 8782
Meeting ID: 912 452 6531

Meeting ID: 912 452 6531

Cecilia Flores, Health and Public Affairs Committee Secretary – Room 300, (505) 986-4481

JUDICIARY COMMITTEE – Senator Joseph Cervantes, Chair

Wednesday, January 25, 2023 – 1:30 PM or 1/2 hour after floor session – Room 321

SB 2 JUDICIAL SALARY INCREASES (CERVANTES/MUÑOZ)

SB 47 DRIVER’S LICENSE SUSPENSION PENALTIES (WIRTH/CHANDLER)

*SB 71 ORGAN DONATION DISCRIMINATION (BRANDT)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/361365786 or via telephone 1-253-205-0468
Meeting ID 361 636 5786.

Meeting ID 361 636 5786.

Refer to www.nmlegis.gov “What’s Happening” for the Senate Judiciary Committee Procedures.

Emily E Garcia, Judiciary Committee Secretary – Room 319, (505) 986-4485

RULES COMMITTEE – Senator Katy M. Duhigg, Chair

Wednesday, January 25, 2023 – 9:00 am – 321

· PROPST, WAYNE appointment Department of Finance and Administration (MUÑOZ)

· ELY, SANDRA JANE appointment Environmental Improvement Board (WIRTH)

· BOWIE, JASON R reappointment Department of Public Safety (WIRTH)

SB 192 ADDITIONAL APPROPRIATIONS & CONFIDENTIALITY (MUÑOZ)

For public participation, please click on the link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3396422464, or via telephone at 1 346 248 7799
Meeting ID: 339 642 2464.

Meeting ID: 339 642 2464.

To provide written comments or to register to speak using zoom, please email SRC.zoom@nmlegis.gov.



Pat Oliver-Wright, Rules Committee Secretary, Room 320 986-4746

TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE – Senator Benny Shendo Jr., Chair

Thursday, January 26, 2023 – 1:30 p.m. – Room 321

SB 22 ELECTRIC VEHICLE & CHARGING UNIT TAX CREDITS (TALLMAN)

SB 26 EXCESS OIL & GAS FUNDS TO SEVERANCETAX FUND (GONZALES)

SB 28 TEACHER SCHOOL SUPPLY PURCHASE TAX DEDUCTION (BRANDT)

SB 30 STATE PURCHASE OF ELECTRIC VEHICLE (SOULES)

*SB 36 HEALTH CARE GRT EXEMPTION FOR ARPA PAYMENTS (ORTIZ y PINO)

SB 37 REGIONAL TRANSIT GRT DISTRIBUTIONS (JARAMILLO)

For public participation, please click on the link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/4011289295, or by telephone at 1.253.215.8782, meeting ID:401 128 9295.

To provide written comments or to register to speak using zoom, please email STBTC.Comm1@nmlegis.gov

Amendments and Committee Substitutes for any bill must be submitted 24 hours in advance to the Committee Secretary.

Rebecca Martinez, Tax, Business, and Transportation Committee Secretary – Room 323 986-4265

###