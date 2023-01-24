Mayor Wu Announces John Borders IV as Director of Tourism, Sports & Entertainment

Mayor Michelle Wu announced today that John Borders IV will serve as the new Director of Tourism, Sports and Entertainment for the City of Boston, a critical department within the Economic Opportunity and Inclusion Cabinet.

Borders IV most recently served as Principal of VTH & Madison, a consulting firm based in Boston, where he concentrated on implementing strategies focused on the growth and expansion of businesses owned by people of color like startups and celebrity boutique brands. Prior to his work at VTH & Madison, he served as an Account Executive at Everfi, a mission-driven company that addresses education inequities through data-driven software, and as Senior Manager of Community Engagement at the Boston Celtics.

“Boston is a city for everyone, with something special for every resident and every visitor to experience across our neighborhoods,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “As Boston continues to grow and welcome people from around the globe, we look to center and highlight the vibrancy of our communities even more. I’m grateful to John for his commitment to serving our city and look forward to his leadership in ensuring that Boston is a welcoming and inclusive place for all."

“As Boston emerges from the pandemic, it is an exciting opportunity to bring residents and visitors together,” said Segun Idowu, Chief of Economic Opportunity and Inclusion. “With a vision of revitalizing our communities and turning our neighborhoods into destinations, I know that John, as a son of Boston, will enhance our standing on the local and global stage.”

In this role leading the Mayor’s Office of Tourism, Sports and Entertainment, Borders IV will help to advance the department’s new vision of creating a more welcoming City by proactively attracting the meetings, events, conventions, and festivals that amplify Boston’s rich cultural diversity and bring people together. This will be done through the planning, development, and implementation of special community-driven events and celebrations, and deeper collaboration with agencies like Meet Boston, the Massachusetts Convention Center Authority, and the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce. Additionally, Borders IV will oversee the process of film and TV production in the City, ensuring a broader understanding of the City's diversity is highlighted and that all neighborhoods are cast in a positive light.

"What an opportunity to join the Administration in this role at such a critical time in the history of our city,” said John Borders IV, Director of Tourism, Sports, and Entertainment. “As the narrative of Boston continues to shift we get to shape the next chapter of what that means locally, domestically, and internationally. I am excited to leverage Boston’s greatest resource - its people - to enhance the great work already being done by so many and to amplify what's to come. The possibilities are endless and the best of Boston’s communities will be showcased like never before.”

A son of the City, John Borders IV is a graduate of Morehouse College and proudly hails from Dorchester, MA. With a career focused on leveraging brands for impact, his skill sets have shown forth through focused work in the areas of corporate social responsibility, community engagement, relationship management, and business development. Some of the organizations Borders IV has worked with include Goalsetter, Everfi, CUME, Morning Star Baptist Church, the Boston Celtics, as well as the Patrick administration for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.