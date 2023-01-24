Traffic Advisory for January 25-29, 2023

Events happening in the City of Boston will bring some parking restrictions and street closures.

People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the website and information on the MBTA may be found online. The MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket for a faster return trip. Walking is also a great way to move around.

FENWAY

State of the City at MGM Music Hall – Wednesday, January 25, 2023

The Mayor of the City of Boston will be delivering the State of the City Address at the MGM Music Hall on Lansdowne Street. Parking restrictions will be in place on Tuesday and Wednesday to accommodate set up as well as the event itself on the following streets:

Lansdowne Street, South side (Fenway side), from Brookline Street to Ipswich Street

Lansdowne Street, North side (side opposite Fenway), from Brookline Street to Ipswich Street

Ipswich Street, Southeast side (Boston Arts Academy side), from Van Ness Street to

Lansdowne Street,

Van Ness Street, Both sides, from Jersey Street to Ipswich Street

SEAPORT

Yankee Dental Congress 2023--- Thursday, January 26 through Saturday, January 28, 2023

The Yankee Dental Congress is expected to bring a large crowd to the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center. A transportation management plan including shuttle service, bike storage, and taxi/ rideshare is in place, however, one should expect traffic delays in the area.

CHINATOWN

Chinese New Year (Year of the Rabbit), Lion Dance – Sunday, January 29, 2023

The annual Chinese New Year Celebration will be held on Sunday, January 29, 2023 and

it will include a Lion Dance. Parking restrictions will be in place on the following streets: