Ultra-Pure Sulfuric Acid Market Size Expected to Reach USD 422.9 million with CAGR of 5.8% by 2027 – IndustryARC

electronics industry is expected to fuel the demand for ultra-pure sulfuric acid, which is further propelling the Ultra-Pure Sulfuric Acid Market growth.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Ultra-Pure Sulfuric Acid Market size is forecast to reach US$422.9 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Ultra-pure sulfuric acids are high purity mineral acids used primarily in the electronics industry for semiconductors and printed circuit boards for cleaning and etching application. The growth of the semiconductor industry at the global level is benefiting the Ultra-Pure Sulfuric Acid Market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Ultra-Pure Sulfuric Acid Market highlights the following areas -



1. Asia-Pacific region dominated the Ultra-Pure Sulfuric Acid Market, owing to the growing electrical and electronics industry in the region. For instance, according to Invest India, in 2014-25 India’s electronics production was US$29 billion, and in 2020-21 to US$67 billion, an increase of more than double.

2. The ongoing research and developments related to the oxidant solution process of manufacturing ultra-pure sulfuric acid are expected to create opportunities for market growth during the projected period.

3. Furthermore, government backing for the semiconductor and pharmaceutical industries is driving up demand for ultra-pure sulfuric acid, which is also accelerating the market growth.

4. Nevertheless, the production constraints associated with the manufacturing of ultra-pure sulfuric acid are hampering the market growth.



Segmental Analysis:



1. The microelectronics segment held the largest share in the Ultra-Pure Sulfuric Acid Market in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Ultra-pure sulfuric acid is a critical reagent used in microelectronics manufacturing procedures to remove photoresists from silicon wafers and generate chips for electronic products such as computers, smartphones, and televisions.

2. Asia-Pacific region is the dominating region as it holds the largest share in the Ultra-Pure Sulfuric Acid Market in 2021 up to 43%. The economic growth of the Asia-Pacific region is driven by the growth of electrical and electronics, pharmaceuticals, and other such sectors in the region. The factors such as increasing foreign direct investment, strong government support, and other factors are promoting the surging production of electrical and electronics products in the Asia-Pacific region.

3. The electrical and electronics segment held the largest share in the Ultra-Pure Sulfuric Acid Market in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The electrical and electronics industry utilizes ultra-pure sulfuric acid in various concentrations for the creation of printed circuit boards, and the production of semiconductors, as a cleaning agent, and etching agent, among other applications.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Ultra-Pure Sulfuric Acid Industry are -

1. Avantor Inc.

2. BASF SE

3. INEOS Group Holdings SA

4. Jiangyin Jianghua Microelectronic Materials Co. Ltd.

5. Jingrui Electronic Materials Co. Ltd.



