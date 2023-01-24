Submit Release
Vehicle Sought in an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery While Armed (Gun) Offense: 4300 Block of 1st Street, Southeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle in an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery while Armed (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, January 23, 2023, in the 4300 block of 1st Street, Southeast.

 

At approximately 10:16 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property.  The suspect shot the victim then the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle without obtaining any property. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

 

The suspects’ vehicle, described as a Burgundy SUV, possibly a 2017-2018 Hyundai Santa Fe, was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

 

 

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

