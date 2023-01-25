Trade Talk: Services and Solutions to Help You Become an Export Expert

My company is too small to export 96 percent of all U.S. exporting businesses are small according to the U.S. Department of Commerce.

Use the U.S. Commercial Service’s RAISE Program to obtain customized market analysis. Chances are you are already used to tough competition in the U.S. alone. In many countries around the world U.S. made products are considered higher quality over locally made products and the market is even willing to pay more for them.

I don’t know where to sell Use the U.S. Commercial Service’s RAISE Program to obtain customized market analysis.

I don’t know who to sell to Use the US Commercial Service’s Gold Key Service and participate in federally and state led trade events to get introduced to qualified potential foreign buyers. In 2023 trade events will go to Canada, Mexico, Thailand and Europe.

I don’t know the process of exporting Participate in the Export Management Course offered by WVU every Spring semester. You will learn the process of exporting and walk away with an export strategy designed by extremely talented students. Get in touch with Enybe Diaz and Caitlin Lizarraga at the West Virginia Department of Economic Development to learn about a great variety of export assistance tools and export training opportunities.

What if I don’t get paid There are various secured payment options through your bank. You can also use the EXIM Bank’s Export Credit Insurance to protect your foreign receivables.

I don’t have an export marketing budget Use the U.S.Small Business Administration’s STEP grant for export promotion to offset the cost of foreign travel, website marketing, international ads, market research, trade missions and trade shows, translations, shipping of samples and much more.

I would need working capital The U.S. Small Business Administration offers different Export Finance Programs to help exporters obtain guaranteed loans.