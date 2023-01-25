Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Market Revenue, Region & Country Share, Trends, Growth Analysis - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Market Drivers Ability of HPC Solutions to Process Large Volumes of Data with Speed and Accuracy will Boost Market Growth

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Market size is analysed to grow at a CAGR of 20% during the forecast 2021-2026 to reach $23.1 billion by 2026. Cloud high performance computing (HPC) servers are those that provide high computational data centric tasks as well as high performance by integrating multiple processes for improved efficiency over a standard computer or desktop. Cloud high performance computing can solve complex engineering, business, and technology problems. Multiple high-performance computers within a single processor are arranged in a cluster in this case. The emergence of big data and complex applications across various industries, such as ultra-high definition workflows, electronic design automation simulations, and so on, is driving the market growth. Furthermore, the incorporation of machine learning for achieving a brand advantage is increasing, particularly in public-centric services, with every major player investing in this technology. This is aided by cloud high-performance computing, which aids in database management at a lower cost and at a faster rate. The deployment of autonomous vehicles has increased across many industries, including aerospace, healthcare, automotive, and e-commerce. Vehicles are useful for any business, from factories to distribution centres. As a result, several software programs run concurrently to ensure that the process runs smoothly. This is where high performance computing (HPC) comes into effect. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Cloud-High-Performance-Computing-Market-Research-500662

Key takeaways:

1. High performance computing (HPC) is the use of parallel processing to run advanced application programmes in an efficient, dependable, and timely manner. On HPC systems, newer workloads such as genomic sequencing, machine learning, deep learning, speech and facial recognition, pattern recognition, and so on are being executed.

2. HPC IaaS is expected to grow at a 21.3% CAGR and reach US$8 billion by the end of the analysis period.

3. India and China dominate the cloud HPC market in Asia-Pacific, and these two countries are the world's emerging economies.

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=500662

Segmental Analysis:

1. Cloud HPC services are increasingly being adopted by a wide range of end users, including government, academia, and research, biosciences, and others, resulting in global market growth. HPC IaaS enables to deliver high-value infrastructure and application services for even the most demanding HPC requirements.

2. Defense is analysed to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2026. There's a lot going on in key mil-aero areas like satellite image processing, signal and intelligence processing, and video analytics.

3. APAC is analysed to be the major region with a share of 33.3% in 2020 for the Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Market. India and China dominate the cloud HPC market in Asia-Pacific, and these two countries are the world's emerging economies.

4. The country's "National AI Development Plan," released in July 2017, revealed the country's commitment to spending USD 22.15 billion on artificial intelligence research by 2020, and USD 59.07 billion by 2025.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) industry are -

1. IBM

2. Microsoft

3. Google

4. Dell

5. Amazon Web Services

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=500662

