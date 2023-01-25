Submit Release
Former MTV Star, Tionna Smalls, Launches An Online Luxury Boutique catering to the women who like to look a little extra when they step out!

BEAR, DELAWARE, USA, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Former MTV star, Tionna Smalls, has embarked on her next journey with the launch of an online luxury boutique called Madam Bouge. The boutique features a collection of genuine fur products, beautiful fashion jewelry, elegant gloves, and other over the top pieces. Madam Bouge aims to cater to the women in the world who want to make a statement when they get dressed up.

Smalls, who starred in her own daily show on MTV titled, "Girl Get Your Mind Right!" in 2013, is no stranger to retail as she has once owned a very popular store in the Bedford Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn, NY. She is also no stranger to hard work as she has built a six-figure real estate business since her departure from the network.

"I love Real Estate and I love business but most of all I love looking and feeling fabulous and that is what my boutique, Madam Bouge, will do for our customers and future customers," Smalls stated.

Smalls promises that there will be something for everyone at her new boutique as she is adding bold pieces for men and children who she lovingly refers to as "Baby Bouge." She is also adding intricate pieces of clothing and a shoe closet with exclusive shoes on the website.

To learn more about Madam Bouge and to shop its online boutique (featuring some of the best over the top fashion pieces), visit www.madambouge.com. To Keep up on top of the latest trends in luxurious fashion and news, follow the shop on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @madambouge.

