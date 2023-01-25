Secretary Fontes To Speak At Ribbon Cutting For Victory Over Prejudice Exhibit

PHOENIX – Tomorrow Secretary Fontes will give remarks at the Arizona Historical Society for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Rebuilding Home Plate: Baseball in Arizona’s Japanese American Incarceration Camps project. This "victory over prejudice" exhibit will soon be open to the public.

What: "First Pitch" Exhibit Reveal, Ribbon Cutting & Reception (Diversity. Equality. Inclusion.) Featuring Secretary of State Adrian Fontes.

When: Wednesday, January 25th from 4 to 6 pm (this marks the birthday of Japanese American baseball legend, Kenichi Zenimura, 1900-1968)

Where: Arizona Heritage Center, 1300 N College Ave, Tempe.

Who: Special guests, dignitaries, and speakers attending include the Secretary of State Adrian Fontes, City of Tempe Mayor Corey Woods, the Honorary Consul of Japan in Phoenix, Lt. Governor for Gila River Indian Community, authors Kerry Yo Nakagawa and Bill Staples Jr., representatives from the Cactus League, Dr. Jerry Dodson, Glenn Tomooka and many, many more.

About the Exhibit: This exhibition embodies gaman, a Japanese word for “enduring the seemingly unbearable with dignity and patience." Rebuilding Home Plate: Baseball in Arizona’s Japanese American Incarceration Camps explores how baseball behind barbed wire was more than a pastime for those stripped of their constitutional rights. It was a tradition that helped imprisoned Japanese Americans–with gaman–endure loss and restore faith.

RSVP: Email Kyle Morey, Statewide Development Director or call 520-617-1162