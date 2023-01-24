Erasmus+: University of Tartu launches e-course on EU-Russia relations and the Eastern Partnership

The Johan Skytte Institute of Political Studies (University of Tartu), Estonia, invites those interested to widen their knowledge about the context of the Eastern Partnership and EU-Russia relations to join its new e-course.

The course, ‘Impact of Changing EU-Russia Relations on the Development of Eastern Partnership’, runs from 6 March 2023 to 9 April 2023. A free digital certificate from the University of Tartu will be provided upon successful completion of the MOOC (Massive open online course), it is worth 1 ECTS.

By enrolling in the course, you will have access to video lectures by academics and practitioners specialising in regional studies and EU-Russia relations. There will also be roundtables with academics from the region (such as Ukraine and Armenia).

The course takes place fully online, on the learning management system of the University of Tartu – Moodle. All video lectures are pre-recorded.

The deadline for applications is 2 March.

The course is developed within the framework of the Jean Monnet Module ‘Neighbourhood, Enlargement, and Regionalism in Europe’ (NearEU) with the support of the Erasmus+ Programme of the European Union.

