OPTAGE Builds Its Fifth Data Center in Osaka, Japan

OPTAGE, Inc., digital infrastructure and telecommunication company in Japan, today announced to build its Fifth Data Center ‘OPTAGE Sonezaki Data Center' in Osaka, Japan.
In recent years, many companies and municipalities in Japan have been using cloud services, and there is a growing demand for data centers that can communicate with cloud services with low latency. As a result, many of Japan's data centers are concentrated in Osaka and Tokyo due to low latency and easy access. In addition, disaster preparedness is important in Japan because of the high number of earthquakes that occur there, and more companies are using data centers in both Osaka and Tokyo.
Until now, OPTAGE has operated multiple data centers in Osaka. This new data center location is close to access points of popular public cloud and Internet exchange and can communicate with low latency. Because the data center is carrier-neutral, services such as cloud, IX (Internet Exchange), and carriers are widely available.

