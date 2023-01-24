TEXAS, January 24 - January 24, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Texas Added More Jobs In 2022 Than Any Other State, Growing Jobs At The Fastest Rate In The Nation

Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated Texans and Texas employers for helping make Texas the national leader in job creation, following the December employment release from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) showing Texas led all states for job creation in 2022. Texas added 650,100 nonfarm jobs over the year and grew jobs at 5.0%, the fastest rate in the nation.

“It is no surprise that Texas leads the nation for job creation, adding more jobs in 2022 and growing at a faster rate than any other state,” said Governor Greg Abbott. “Freed from the burden of over-taxation and the stranglehold of over-regulation, businesses continue to invest in Texas and in the best workforce in America. As a result, more Texans are working than ever before, putting even more Texas families on the path to prosperity. Texas works when Texans work, and in this legislative session, we will continue expanding opportunity and ensuring Texas remains the best state to live, work, build a business, and raise a family.”

Today’s BLS employment release follows the Governor’s announcement on Friday celebrating Texas again surpassing its all-time record for total jobs in December for the 14th consecutive month. With employers adding 29,500 nonfarm jobs in December and more than 650,000 added over the year, total jobs in Texas reached a new high of 13,705,500 at year end.