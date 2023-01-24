UZBEKISTAN, January 24 - The President of Uzbekistan considers the implementation of initiatives within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States

On January 24, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received the Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States Kubanychbek Omuraliev, who arrived in Tashkent as part of the program of the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization.

At the meeting, the implementation of the priority tasks of Uzbekistan’s chairmanship in the Organization of Turkic States was considered.

The Secretary General highly appreciated the results of the historic Samarkand Summit, which opened a new chapter in the development of the Organization. Agreements were adopted on the facilitation of trade and customs procedures, the creation of an Investment Fund.

Samarkand was declared the Capital of Turkic Civilization. The Alisher Navoi Prize was presented for the first time.

In addition, Uzbekistan became a full member of the International Organization of Turkic Culture. It was noted with satisfaction that, at the initiative of Uzbekistan, 2023 was declared the Year of Development of the Turkic Civilization.

The main attention was paid to the priorities of the chairmanship, including the implementation of institutional reform, the creation of a “space of new economic opportunities”, strengthening transport connectivity and cooperation in food security.

Following the meeting, the Secretary General expressed his readiness for close cooperation to realize the potential of cooperation within the Organization.

Source: UzA