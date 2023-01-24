Governor Abbott Reappoints Scott To Veterans’ Land Board

TEXAS, January 24 - January 24, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Judson Scott to the Veterans’ Land Board for a term set to expire on December 29, 2026. The Veterans’ Land Board is an organization within the Texas General Land Office overseeing programs that provide benefits and services for Texas veterans, military members, and their families.

Judson Scott of Bee Cave is a retired attorney, judge, and rear admiral. He was appointed as a federal administrative law judge, ruling on cases for the Social Security Administration in their San Francisco, California hearing office. Prior to that, he was a civil litigation attorney in private practice. He served in the U.S. Navy on active duty with the Submarine Force then in the Navy Reserves. During his time as a drilling navy reservist, he had four commands before he was selected as rear admiral. His flag assignments included being selected as deputy commander of the U.S. Atlantic Fleet Submarine Force and director of the Submarine Reserve before he retired. He is a past chair of the National Conference of the Administrative Law Judiciary for the American Bar Association, which represents the state and federal administrative adjudicators across the country, and a past board member of the Cliffs at Princeville resort on Kauai. Previously, he was a member of the State Bar of California and president of the Alameda County Bar Association. He is judge advocate general of the Naval Order of the United States and an active member of the Texas chapter for Mission: Readiness - Council for a Strong America. Scott received a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from the University of California at Santa Barbara and a Juris Doctor degree cum laude from the University of Santa Clara School of Law.

This appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.