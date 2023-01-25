Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,711 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 345,204 in the last 365 days.

Police acknowledges public for good behaviour during the Wantok Musik Concert

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) thank the members of the general public for good behaviour shown throughout the Wantok Musik Concert held at Pacific Crown Hotel on 21 January 2023.

Supervising Assistant Commissioner (AC) National Capital and Crime Prevention (NCCP) Mr. Jimson Robo says, “This was a successful event where police deployed a good number of officers to provide high visibility during the concert.”

“You have shown that you have respect for your fellow citizen and foreigners who attended the program. There were no incidents reported at Pacific Crown where the concert was held.”

“I would like to thank my officers and Solomon’s International Assistance Force who took part in the successful operation. I would also like to thank those private security company who worked very closely with police in making sure people enjoyed the event.” Mr. Robo adds

The free Wantok Musik Concert was hosted by the Australian High Commission in collaboration with the Wantok Musik Foundation.

//End//

You just read:

Police acknowledges public for good behaviour during the Wantok Musik Concert

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.