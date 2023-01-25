Police acknowledges public for good behaviour during the Wantok Musik Concert

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) thank the members of the general public for good behaviour shown throughout the Wantok Musik Concert held at Pacific Crown Hotel on 21 January 2023.

Supervising Assistant Commissioner (AC) National Capital and Crime Prevention (NCCP) Mr. Jimson Robo says, “This was a successful event where police deployed a good number of officers to provide high visibility during the concert.”

“You have shown that you have respect for your fellow citizen and foreigners who attended the program. There were no incidents reported at Pacific Crown where the concert was held.”

“I would like to thank my officers and Solomon’s International Assistance Force who took part in the successful operation. I would also like to thank those private security company who worked very closely with police in making sure people enjoyed the event.” Mr. Robo adds

The free Wantok Musik Concert was hosted by the Australian High Commission in collaboration with the Wantok Musik Foundation.

//End//