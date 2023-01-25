MRD SENIOR MANAGEMENT MEETS CBSI ECONOMICS CONSULTATION TEAM

The Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) senior management on 20 January 2023 met with a consultation team from the Central Bank of the Solomon Islands (CBSI).

The meeting was part of the CBSI’s annual consultative meetings with its major stakeholders for the 2022 Annual Economic Report to gauge the macroeconomic performance of the Solomon Islands economy.

The MRD team also took the opportunity to update the CBSI team on the reforms and priority activities that it is implementing.

It was a successful meeting as it covers key areas of economic development and programs and assess the prospects for 2023 and beyond for Solomon Islands.

Other key areas of discussion include;

Update on the status of the first ever Solomon Islands Constituency Development (SICD) Policy

Update on the monitoring and evaluation of project’s implementation in 2022

Update on the various CDF projects allocation for 2022

Impact of Covid-19 outbreak on MRD operations

SIG and Peoples Republic of China (PRC) budget allocation in 2022

MRD challenges

The consultation meeting was attended by the Permanent Secretary of MRD Dr Samson Viulu, Director Rural Development Division, Milfred Delemani, Director Governance Hickson George with two officers from CBSI Katie Longe’au Senior Analyst and Jack Suimae Research Analyst from the CBSI Economic, Research & Statistics Department.

– MRD Press