PHILIPPINES, January 25 - Press Release

January 25, 2023 Villanueva: Synergized action in addressing unemployment to generate 1.7 M jobs yearly Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva called on concerned government agencies and the private sector to synergize their efforts to address the country's unemployment woes, saying this would generate at least 1.7 million jobs annually. Villanueva made a pitch anew for his Senate Bill No. 129 or the proposed "Trabaho Para sa Lahat ng Pilipino Act," which establishes the National Employment Action Plan (NEAP) to set the direction for job creation. "The solution is right before us, and it starts with the government and the private sector taking the same path in combatting unemployment and drawing up plans to provide a decent source of livelihood for our people," he said in his opening remarks on Tuesday's hearing of the Senate Committee on Economic Affairs on the measure. "We hope that through the establishment of the framework for our National Employment Action Plan, and with the help of our co-workers in the government and our partners in the private sector, we can create at least 1.7 million jobs annually," he added. The former Technical Education and Skills Development Authority chief said the establishment of the NEAP will help "navigate the dynamic and ever-changing labor market for the benefit of the entire Filipino workforce." Villanueva said the preliminary results of the November 2022 Labor Force Survey showing the number of unemployed persons at 2.18 million, and which has followed a downward trend since August 2022, is a positive development. However, he said the rise in the number of underemployed at 7.16 million, from 6.67 million in October, remains worrisome. "What we aim for our people are not just temporary gigs, but quality, decent jobs that can sustain families," Villanueva said. The Majority Leader said his bill aims to address key employment-related issues such as creating an enabling environment that will support the growth of micro, small, and medium enterprises as well as industries with high potential for employment for job generation, continuing the alignment of the skills of workers and demands of industry, and improving programs such as employment facilitation services. It also envisions to put in place targeted measures to ensure the employability and competitiveness of the Filipino workforce, and improve the collaboration between the government and the private sector, among others. "We also need to be better prepared for the future of work, including dealing with the impact of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and even the Fifth Industrial Revolution, as well as the growing digital economy and gig economy, along with many other issues facing our labor force," he said. Villanueva has been advocating for quality, decent jobs for Filipinos since he entered public service as a party-list representative until he won a Senate seat. "Trabaho ang trabaho natin sa Senado. This representation says this often to remind ourselves of why we are here and for whom we work for. Mula noon at hanggang ngayon, prayoridad po natin sa Senado ang pagpasa ng mga panukalang sisigurado sa kapakanan ng ating mga kababayang Pilipino," he said. Among the bills he has authored that have become laws are Department of Migrant Workers law (Republic Act No. 11641); Tulong Trabaho Act (R.A. No. 11230); First Time Jobseekers Assistance Act (R.A. No. 11261); Telecommuting Act or Work-From-Home Law (R.A. No. 11165); and Doktor Para sa Bayan Act (R.A. No 11509). Villanueva: Pinagsamang aksyon sa unemployment lilikha ng 1.7 M trabaho taun-taon Sinabi ni Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva na ang synergy o pinagsamang aksyon ng mga ahensya ng pamahalaan at pribadong sektor upang tugunan ang problema sa unemployment sa bansa ay lilikha ng hindi bababa sa 1.7 milyong trabaho taun-taon. Muling nanawagan si Villanueva para sa kanyang Senate Bill No. 129 o ang "Trabaho Para sa Lahat ng Pilipino Act," na nagtatatag ng National Employment Action Plan (NEAP) upang itakda ang direksyon para sa paglikha ng trabaho. "Nasa harapan natin ang solusyon, at magsisimula ito sa iisang daan ng gobyerno at pribadong sektor sa pagtugon sa unemployment at pagbubuo ng mga plano para makapagbigay ng disenteng pagkukunan ng kabuhayan para sa ating mga mamamayan," aniya sa kanyang pambungad na pananalita sa pagdinig nitong Martes ng Senate subcommittee on Economic Affairs sa panukala. "Umaasa kami na sa pamamagitan ng pagtatatag ng framework para sa ating National Employment Action Plan, at sa tulong ng ating mga katrabaho sa gobyerno at mga katuwang natin sa pribadong sektor, makakalikha tayo ng hindi bababa sa 1.7 milyong trabaho taun-taon," dagdag niya. Sinabi ng dating Technical Education and Skills Development Authority chief na ang pagtatatag ng NEAP ay makatutulong sa "pag-navigate sa pabago-bagong labor market para sa kapakanan ng manggagawang Pilipino." Sinabi ni Villanueva na ang paunang resulta ng November 2022 Labor Force Survey na nagpapakita ng unemployment rate sa 2.18 milyon, at tuluyang pagbaba nito mula noong Agosto 2022, ay isang positibong development. Gayunpaman, sinabi niya na ang pagtaas sa bilang ng mga underemployed sa 7.16 milyon, mula sa 6.67 milyon noong Oktubre, ay nananatiling nakababahala. "Ang layunin natin ay hindi lang pansamantalang trabaho, kundi dekalidad at disenteng trabaho na makakatulong sa gastusin ng kanilang mga pamilya," ani Villanueva. Sinabi ng Majority Leader na ang kanyang panukalang batas ay naglalayon na tugunan ang mga pangunahing isyu na may kaugnayan sa trabaho tulad ng paglikha ng isang enabling environment na susuporta sa paglago ng micro, small, and medium enterprises pati na rin ang mga industriyang may mataas na potensyal para sa paglikha ng trabaho, tuluy-tuloy na alignment of skills ng mga manggagawa at mga pangangailangan ng industriya, at pag-improve ng mga programa tulad ng employment facilitation services. Layunin rin ng panukalang batas na maglagay ng mga targeted measure upang matiyak ang employability at competitiveness ng mga manggagawang Pilipino, at mas mapabuti ang pakikipagtulungan sa pagitan ng gobyerno at pribadong sektor. "Kailangan din nating maging mas handa para sa future of work, kabilang ang pagharap sa epekto ng Fourth Industrial Revolution maging ang Fifth Industrial Revolution, pati na rin ang lumalagong digital economy at gig economy, kasama ang maraming iba pang isyu na kinakaharap ng ating labor force," sabi niya. Si Villanueva ay nagsusulong ng dekalidad at disenteng trabaho para sa mga Pilipino mula nang pumasok siya sa serbisyo publiko bilang kinatawan ng party-list hanggang sa mahahal siya bilang Senador. "Trabaho ang trabaho natin sa Senado. This representation says this often to remind ourselves of why we are here and for whom we work for. Mula noon, hanggang ngayon, isinusulong natin sa Senado ang pagpasa ng mga panukalang sisigurado sa kapakanan ng ating mga kababayang Pilipino," he said. Kabilang sa mga panukalang batas na kanyang inakda ay ang Department of Migrant Workers Act (Republic Act No. 11641); Tulong Trabaho Act (R.A. No. 11230); First Time Jobseekers Assistance Act (R.A. No. 11261); Telecommuting Act o ang Work-From-Home Law (R.A. No. 11165); at Doktor Para sa Bayan Act (R.A. No 11509).