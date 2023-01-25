Gatchalian to schools: Ensure effective child protection measures

After the stabbing incident that killed a student in Culiat High School in Quezon City, Senator Win Gatchalian is urging schools to ensure effective implementation of child protection measures.

Gatchalian has expressed his condolences to the bereaved family of the 13 year-old student.

"Taos-puso akong nakikiramay sa pamilya ng sumakabilang-buhay na mag-aaral. Nakikiisa rin ako sa Culiat High School sa kanilang pagluluksa," said the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Basic Education.

Gatchalian commended Culiat High School, the Department of Education-National Capital Region (DepEd-NCR), and the Schools Division Office of Quezon City for the immediate steps they have taken, including the provision of assistance to the victim's family, intervention for the child in conflict with the law, and the administering of stress debriefing sessions for those who witnessed the incident.

Moving forward, Gatchalian said schools should ensure the effective implementation of the DepEd's Child Protection Policy, as well as the protection of children-at-risk and children in conflict with the law. Under DepEd Order No. 18 s. 2015, the Child Protection Committee (CPC) shall also constitute as a Restorative Justice Panel when deemed appropriate, with the guidance counselor or guidance teacher as ex-officio member.

Considering the high incidence of bullying in the country's schools, Gatchalian also mentioned that he will seek a Senate inquiry on the status of the implementation of the Anti-Bullying Act of 2013 (Republic Act No. 10627).

To strengthen the delivery of mental health services in the basic education sector, Gatchalian also filed the Basic Education Mental Health and Well-Being Promotion Act (Senate Bill No. 379), which seeks the establishment of a Mental Health and Well-Being Center in public and private schools.

Kaligtasan ng mga bata sa mga paaralan tiyakin -Gatchalian

Matapos ang pananaksak na kumitil sa buhay ng isang mag-aaral sa Culiat High School sa Quezon City, hinimok ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang mga paaralan na tiyakin ang epektibong pagpapatupad ng mga programa para sa child protection o kaligtasan ng mga bata.

Nagpaabot si Gatchalian ng kanyang pakikiramay sa pamilya ng yumaong labintatlong taong gulang na mag-aaral.

"Taos-puso akong nakikiramay sa pamilya ng sumakabilang-buhay na mag-aaral. Nakikiisa rin ako sa Culiat High School sa kanilang pagluluksa," pahayag ng Chairman ng Senate Committee on Basic Education.

Pinuri naman ni Gatchalian ang Culiat High School, Department of Education-National Capital Region (DepEd-NCR), at Schools Division Office ng Quezon City para sa agarang aksyon na kanilang ginawa, kabilang ang interbensyon sa child in conflict with the law, pagbibigay ng tulong sa pamilya ng biktima, at pagsasagawa ng stress debriefing sessions sa mga nakasaksi ng insidente.

Para kay Gatchalian, dapat tiyakin ng mga eskwelahan ang epektibong pagpapatupad ng Child Protection Policy ng DepEd, kabilang ang pagbibigay ng proteksyon sa mga children-at--risk at children in conflict with the law. Sa ilalim ng DepEd Order No. 18 s. 2015, ang Child Protection Committee sa mga paaralan ang magsisilbing Restorative Justice Panel kung kinakailangan, kung saan magiging ex-officio member ang guidance counselor o guidance teacher.

Dahil sa nakakaalarmang mga insidente ng bullying sa mga paaralan sa bansa, ibinahagi ni Gatchalian na paiimbestigahan niya sa Senado ang pagpapatupad ng Anti-Bullying Act of 2013 (Republic Act No. 10627).

Upang patatagin ang paghahatid ng mga mental health services sa sektor ng edukasyon, inihain din ni Gatchalian ang Basic Education Mental Health and Well-Being Promotion Act (Senate Bill No. 379). Layon ng panukalang batas ang pagkakaroon ng Mental Health and Well-Being Center sa mga pampubliko at mga pribadong paaralan.

"Habang patuloy ang ating pagsisikap na iangat ang kalidad ng edukasyon sa bansa, kailangan din nating tiyakin ang kaligtasan ng ating mga mag-aaral mula sa anumang uri ng pang-aabuso o karahasan. Tungkulin nating itaguyod ang kanilang kapakanan," ani Gatchalian.