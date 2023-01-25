D&J Mechanical, LLC Helps Residents of Glenburn, Maine with Heat Pump Installations

D&J Mechanical, LLC Company Trailer for Heat Pump Services Dover-Foxcroft Heat Pump Installation Company Logo Efficiency Maine Residential Registered Vendor: D&J Mechanical, LLC

Respected heat pump installer, D&J Mechanical, LLC, provides heat pump installation services to homeowners and business owners in Glenburn, Maine.

We're excited to help people with heat pump installations in Glenburn. We specialize in Mitsubishi mini-split systems, as they provide industry-leading performance & outstanding manufacturing quality.” — Dan Hartford

GLENBURN, MAINE, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trusted local company D&J Mechanical, LLC announces heat pump installation services offered in Glenburn, Maine. Now the HVAC company serves seven towns in Penobscot County, thirteen towns in Piscataquis County, and three towns in Somerset County

Winter temperatures get very cold in Maine, with heating systems needed to ensure a great quality of life. For residents and business owners in Glenburn and the surrounding area, heating is always an important concern. Heat pumps are preferred by many people in this part of the state, as they're much safer and cheaper to run than oil or gas systems. D&J Mechanical, LLC provides heat pump installation, maintenance, and repair services to help Maine locals stay warm and comfortable all year round.

"We're excited to help people with heat pump installations in Glenburn," said Dan Hartford, owner of D&J Mechanical, LLC. "We specialize in Mitsubishi mini-split systems, as they provide industry-leading performance and outstanding manufacturing quality. Along with providing great products and services, we help customers to maximize their rebates and lower their energy bills as an Efficiency Maine Residential Registered Vendor."

Glenburn, Maine is a town in Penobscot County with a population of just over 4,500. Incorporated in 1822, this peaceful community was originally called Dutton in honor of Bangor's Samuel Dutton. Glenburn was renamed in 1837, and it has continued to grow steadily since this time. The villages of Glenburn and West Glenburn are dual historic centers, and the town's 29.15 square mile footprint is bordered by Hudson, Old Town, Orono, Bangor, Hermon, and Kenduskeag.

D&J Mechanical, LLC is excited to expand its heat pump service to this beautiful part of Maine. Along with installation, the HVAC contractor also provides trusted maintenance and repair services in Central Maine. Dan Hartford, heat pump specialist and owner of D&J Mechanical, LLC, has more than a decade of HVAC experience. As a long-term local and trusted business owner, Dan is known for his honest advice, great products, and first-class customer service. He has vast experience with HVAC systems, and he knows how to install heat pumps based on the demands of different applications and building types. D&J Mechanical, LLC is proud to bring its heat pump installation service to the Glenburn community.

Contact Info:

Name: Dan Hartford

Organization: D&J Mechanical, LLC

Address: 2149 Dexter Rd, Dover-Foxcroft, ME 04426

Phone: (207) 717-7737

For more information and to view current service areas, visit the D&J Mechanical, LLC website at https://www.dandjmechanicalservices.com

About D&J Mechanical

D&J Mechanical, LLC is a heat pump installation company located in Dover-Foxcroft, Maine. The company specializes in high-quality heat pump installations for residential homes and business offices and helps homeowners and property managers install and maintain heat pump systems. D&J Mechanical, LLC was established by a heat pump installer with over a decade of experience working as an HVAC contractor in Central Maine.

Heat Pump Installer Serving Corinth, Maine, Exeter, Maine, Dover-Foxcroft, Dexter, Guilford, Garland, and more