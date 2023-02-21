New Book on Business: How To Promote Your Business & Increase Sales
An Excellent Sales Promotion & Social Media Marketing Guide For Business Owners & Managers
This beautiful, laminated hardcover book is ideal for extended library use and suitable for sale in big-box stores like Costco.”MARYLAND, USA, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Professor Andy, the author of How To Promote Your Business & Increase Sales, is thrilled to announce the release of their new book for businesses in the USA and beyond. It is available in ebook, Softcover, Hardcover, and audiobooks online and in bookstores. The book, How To Promote Your Business & Increase Sales, focuses on providing excellent customer service and good-quality products/services by brands like Staples, Apple Stores, Target Stores, Office Depot, Walmart, Costco, Google, and others.
— Professor Andy
In this book, Professor Andy and his team teach readers how to effectively promote their brands on social media, retain customers, create promotional content, and market their products. How To Promote Your Business & Increases Sales aims at helping businesses avoid the pitfalls that plague many small and medium-sized companies. The book has something of value for business owners, managers, young entrepreneurs, business students, and anyone who wants to own a business. For more information, please visit its website: https://how-to-promote-business.com.
The book makes a great gift idea to business clients or customers as a nice way to build relationships, customer satisfaction, loyalty, trust, and repeat sales. It is easy to read and contains ideas for both online and offline sales promotions that are simple to implement. This book is dedicated to all the wonderful medical professionals: doctors, nurses, and healthcare providers who helped save millions of lives during the COVID-19 pandemic of 2019 and 2020.
Here are excerpts from the first chapter of How To Promote Your Business & Increase Sales: Introduction
"Fresh out of college, a young graduate with a Master's degree in Business Administration (MBA) wrote the first edition of this book, How To Promote Your Business & Increase Sales, several years ago.
At that time, there were no readily available computers, so he wrote the book on a word processor and manually copied and pasted the manuscripts one page at a time. He then transported the manuscript to a local printer, who printed the finished book on a printing press in Providence, Rhode Island, USA.
Fast forward to 2022, computers, the internet, and social media platforms are readily available. Influencers with millions of online followers are increasingly popular.” (A more detailed look inside the book is enabled on Amazon).
Here is an excerpt from a book review by Mr. Lyle in the United States on How To Promote Your Business & Increase Sales:
"As the author wisely states in the introduction, if the reader finds just two new ideas here to implement, that would justify buying and reading through this book. That is correct. The goal is not to pass a test on the wide, wild world of promotion methods—but to quickly sort through them for what might be helpful for you and your product(s). Although just about all the methods of promotion possible are listed here, it is done very clearly and directly. Selecting amongst them for new, useful ideas is easy. Even for myself, who has written and sold my Indie books for decades (even writing my own book on the topic), I discovered some new, interesting ideas. I particularly liked the practical, specific ways to use Linkedin for promotion (which I’ve been a member of for many moons but hadn’t yet taken advantage of) and the extensive chapter specifically on book promotion methods (in which I discovered several helpful sites I’d not been aware of). So, for novices as well as us more experienced folks, this is a very valuable reference. It’s super easy to scan through the chapters and focus on the handful of topics of particular value to you and your products. Highly recommended!"
Here is another excerpt from a review of this book by Darlington:
"How to Promote your Business and Increase Sales by Professor Andy is the perfect book for anyone struggling with his or her business. In the business world, a lot of factors can determine the success of a business, including slight negligence or omission can. This is why we need well-defined systems, structures, and aids that will help us achieve the success we desire while taking the least possible risk we can afford." The book talks about business and the key to making your business grow by promoting your business and also how to increase your sales through a plethora of means available to everyone, such as social media, down to using simple overlooked means to one's advantage. There's more to discover by reading this book."
"There are several things a person can gain from reading this book. It tells the reader a lot of things previously unknown to most upcoming businessmen and entrepreneurs who would like to avoid pitfalls or mistakes that most businessmen without necessary knowledge make. It also arms you with the essential survival tools needed to navigate the seas of the business world without drowning but coming out as a mogul in the business world. Another positive aspect of this book is that the book specifically highlights the powerful use of the internet and social media, which are the two biggest tools any businessman must come to terms with using and also drops free or cheap sites that give quality content for money. What more can one ask for?"
Professor Andy and his team of college graduates also provide book writing and content editing services to businesses and organizations. For more information about How To Promote Your Business & Increase Sales, please visit its website at: https://how-to-promote-business.com. Kindly share this news post.
