University mourns passing of Professor Emeritus Vincent Rose

The University mourns the passing of Professor Emeritus Vincent Rose in the College of Engineering. Rose had a long career teaching chemical engineering at URI and also served as the associate dean of the Graduate School. Please see his obituary here.
