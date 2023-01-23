Coach Archie Miller talks about his time with Dayton ahead of first game against Flyers

Rhode Island and Dayton are facing each other for the 44th time Wednesday.

The Flyers have won three straight in the series and six of the last seven meetings overall.

Those seven games have all come in the last three years, as the teams played twice in 2019-20, three times in 2020-21 and two more times a year ago.

Last season, the teams met twice, with Dayton winning a pair of close games. The Flyers won 53-51 in Dayton on Jan. 28 and then 63-57 in the Ryan Center on Feb. 14.

Rhode Island’s last victory in the series was a 91-89 overtime victory on Feb. 16, 2021.

Dayton comes to Kingston having dropped two of its last three games, most recently falling at George Washington Saturday. Rhode Island is looking to snap a three-game skid.

GAME TO AIR NATIONALLY ON CBSSN

Wednesday’s game will be broadcast natioanlly on CBS Sports Network.

Tom McCarthy will have the play-by-play, while Mo Cassera will be the color analyst.

This is one of four Rhode Island games that will be televised by CBSSN during conference play. Games at Saint Louis (Feb. 7), at Loyola Chicago (March 1) and home against Davidson (March 4) also will be on the network.

MILLER FACING FORMER SCHOOL FOR THE FIRST TIME

Rhode Island head coach Archie Miller was the head coach at Dayton from 2011-17, leading the Flyers to the NCAA tournament four times in six seasons.

He had an overall record of 139-63 during his time with Dayton.

Miller led Dayton to the NCAA Tournament each of the last four years with the Flyers advancing to the Elite Eight in the 2014 Tournament.

The Flyers were nationally ranked in three of Miller’s six seasons.

He was the Atlantic 10 Coach of the Year during the 2016-17 season.

Miller and the Flyers won conference titles in 2016 and 2017.

Wednesday will be Miller’s first time coaching against his former program.

WESTON STARTING TO EMERGE IN ROTATION

Redshirt freshman Brandon Weston has averaged 7.2 points over his last five games, twice scoring in double digits over the span.

Saturday against George Mason, Weston scored a career-high 15 points while shooting 7-for-7 at the free throw line.

He has made 14 of his last 16 free throw attempts, improving his season percentage to 80.0 (32-of-40).

Weston has made three of his last seven 3-point attempts after starting the season 1-for-13 from beyond the arc.