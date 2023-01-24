Statement by the Prime Minister welcoming the new Prime Minister of New Zealand

CANADA, January 24 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement to welcome the new Prime Minister of New Zealand, Chris Hipkins:

“On behalf of the Government of Canada, I congratulate Chris Hipkins on becoming Prime Minister of New Zealand.

“I look forward to working with Prime Minister Hipkins to make further progress on the issues that matter most to Canadians and New Zealanders alike, ranging from economic growth that benefits everyone, to climate action, to reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples. Canada and New Zealand will keep working together closely with countries around the world to respond to global challenges and crises, including Russia’s unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine and its wider global impacts. Through Canada’s recently launched Indo-Pacific Strategy, we will create growth and new opportunities in both countries and across the Indo-Pacific region.

“Canada and New Zealand enjoy a close relationship based on strong ties between our people, common values, and shared priorities. These include promoting peace and security; advancing human rights, inclusion, and gender equality; and continuing the fight against climate change.

“I thank former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern for her steady leadership and her valuable partnership over the years, which played an essential role in deepening relations between Canada and New Zealand. I am also grateful for her friendship, and I wish her every success in her future endeavours.”