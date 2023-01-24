NAVCENT holds Women, Peace and Security Symposium in Kenya

The symposium included a panel discussion with representatives from Bahrain, Jordan, Kenya, Qatar and the United States who participated virtually and in person. The conversation focused on the prevention of conflict and promotion of peace through the empowerment of women.

“We continue to improve and to learn from the best practices of our partners,” said Kenya’s Brig. Gen. Joyce Sitieni, director of the International Peace Support Training Center and a panel member. “We like to hear what other partners have done and how we too can improve.”

Other panelists included Second Secretary at the Human Rights Sector of Bahrain's Ministry of Foreign Affairs H.E. Ms. Futoon Alammadi; Director of the Military Women's Affairs Department at Jordanian Armed Forces Col. Dr. Manal Abu Al Ghanem; Permanent Representative of Qatar to the United Nations H.E. Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani; and Commander of NAVCENT, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces Vice Adm. Brad Cooper.

“Hearing the candid reflections on this meaningful topic was so insightful and inspiring,” said Lt. Cmdr. Jennifer Blake, NAVCENT’s lead organizer for the event. “I hope we can all strive to find ways to advocate for further implementation of policies that support and expand local, regional, and international security and stability.”

The WPS Symposium was held in conjunction with Central Partnership Station, a five-day relationship-building mission focused on strengthening regional relationships through professional exchanges and community engagement.

Central Partnership Station includes 50 U.S. military personnel engaging Kenyan and other international counterparts during subject-matter-exchanges on dive operations, small boat repair, mass casualty response, public health and tactical combat casualty care. U.S. Navy Seabees will also support community construction projects.

NAVCENT’s operating area encompasses approximately 2.5 million square miles of water and includes the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea, and parts of the Indian Ocean, in addition to 21 countries and three critical choke points at the Strait of Hormuz, Suez Canal, and Bab al Mandeb.