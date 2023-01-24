Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,975 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 343,347 in the last 365 days.

USS America Conducts Missile Launch

The crew aboard the ship detected, tracked, and engaged a target to maintain proficiency of the onboard weapons systems and confirm the crew’s warfighting readiness.

"This exercise demonstrated our team's ability to work together, coordinate across multiple departments, and ultimately execute safely and effectively," said Cmdr. Avery Wilson, America's operations officer. "We demonstrated that through the hard work of our technicians and logistics support, our equipment is fully operational and our watch-standers in the Combat Information Center are trained and prepared for any threat."

USS America with Amphibious Squadron 11 and USS Green Bay (LPD 20) are sailing as the America Amphibious Ready Group to create a warfighting team committed to maintaining freedom of navigation and stability in the area of operations.

“The ship has to always be ready to deploy a lethal combat capability if necessary,” said Capt. Shockey Snyder, America’s commanding officer. This evolution reminds every Sailor aboard this ship that they, as tactical watchstanders, are the tip of the spear and we are ready to execute the nation’s defense strategy.

America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

You just read:

USS America Conducts Missile Launch

Distribution channels: Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.