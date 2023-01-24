Police Seek Public Assistance In Identifying Suspect Allegedly Involved In Three Commercial Burglaries

(MOUNT AIRY, MD) –Police are seeking the identification of a suspect allegedly involved in three commercial burglaries.
The suspect, pictured below, is identified as an African American man, 6’-6’4” tall and approximately 300+ lbs. He has a dark complexion and walks with a pronounced limp.
The three burglaries occurred on December 31, 2022 in this order:
Antwerpen Chevrolet in Sykesville, MD at 6:15 p.m.
Century Ford in Mt Airy, MD at 8:15 p.m.
Century Dodge/Jeep in Mt Airy, MD at 8:40 p.m.
Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at the Mount Airy Police Department at 301-703-1374 or via email at placy@mountairymd.gov. Callers may remain anonymous.
