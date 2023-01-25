Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,934 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 343,396 in the last 365 days.

Statement from the Commissioner of Competition on the Federal Court of Appeal's decision regarding the Rogers-Shaw merger

GATINEAU, QC, Jan. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Matthew Boswell, Commissioner of Competition, issued the following statement about the Federal Court of Appeal's ruling to dismiss the Competition Bureau's appeal in the Rogers-Shaw matter.

"We are truly disappointed that the Federal Court of Appeal has dismissed our appeal of the Competition Tribunal's decision in Rogers-Shaw.

"Although today's developments are discouraging, we stand by the findings of our investigation and the decision to challenge the merger. We brought a strong, responsible case to the Tribunal after conducting a thorough examination of the facts.

"We continue to disagree with the Tribunal's findings in this case. That being said, we accept the decision of the Federal Court of Appeal and we will not be pursuing a further appeal in this matter.

"We thank the many Canadians who provided their views as part of this process.

"We will never compromise in our efforts to protect and promote competition for the benefit of Canadians."

Background:

In May 2022, the Competition Bureau filed court applications with the Competition Tribunal seeking a full block of Rogers' proposed acquisition of Shaw. This action was taken because our position was that the transaction would likely harm millions of Canadian consumers in Alberta and British Columbia, through higher prices, lower quality service, and lost innovation for wireless services - an essential service that Canadians expect to be affordable and high quality.

The hearing of the application began on November 7, 2022 and ran through December 8, 2022. Closing oral arguments took place on December 13 and 14, respectively.

The Tribunal released an Information Note regarding the matter on December 29, 2022, indicating it intended to dismiss the Bureau's application. The Bureau filed a notice of appeal with the Federal Court of Appeal regarding the Tribunal's pending decision on December 30, 2022. The Tribunal's full decision on the matter was issued on January 1, 2023.

On January 24, 2023, the Federal Court of Appeal heard and ultimately dismissed the appeal.

Associated Links 

Stay connected:
Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | RSS Feed | Email Distribution List

The Competition Bureau is an independent law enforcement agency that protects and promotes competition for the benefit of Canadian consumers and businesses. Competition drives lower prices and innovation while fueling economic growth.

SOURCE Competition Bureau

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/24/c5520.html

You just read:

Statement from the Commissioner of Competition on the Federal Court of Appeal's decision regarding the Rogers-Shaw merger

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.