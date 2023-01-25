Cornerstone Community Bancorp Reports Financial Results For the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2022

Cornerstone Community Bancorp CRSB announced today its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

The Company reported net income of $1,926,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared to net income of $1,967,000 for the same period last year. Diluted earnings per share were $1.27 for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared to $1.29 for the same period last year.

The return on average assets for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was 1.32% and the return on average equity was 24.23%. The tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.61% for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared to 3.59% for the same period last year and the efficiency ratio was 50.73% for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared to 43.14% for the same period last year.

For the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company reported net income of $7,243,000 compared to net income of $7,915,000 for the same period last year. Diluted earnings per share were $4.74 for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to $5.25 for the same period last year.

The return on average assets for the year ended December 31, 2022 was 1.24% and the return on average equity was 21.36%.

President and CEO, Matt Moseley stated, "We are pleased with our 2022 operating results. We are excited to begin the new year with the team and infrastructure we put in place in 2022."

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased to $5,156,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 compared to $4,781,000 for the same quarter last year. For the year ended December 31, 2022, net interest income increased to $19,307,000 compared to $17,993,000 for the same period last year.

Provision for credit losses

There was no provision for credit losses recorded for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 compared to $150,000 for the same quarter last year. For the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company recorded a $113,000 provision for credit losses compared to $1,050,000 for the same period last year.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was $265,000 compared to $339,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2022, non-interest income was $1,060,000 compared to $2,245,000 for the same period last year.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense was $2,750,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 compared to $2,209,000 for the same period last year. For the year ended December 31, 2022, non-interest expense was $10,118,000 compared to $8,067,000 for the same period last year.

Balance Sheet

Total loans, net of unearned income, at December 31, 2022 were $420.4 million compared to $387.4 million at December 31, 2021.

Total deposits were $534.8 million at December 31, 2022 compared to total deposits of $547.7 million at December 31, 2021.

Credit Quality

The allowance for loan losses was $5,159,000, or 1.23% of loans, net of unearned income, at December 31, 2022, compared to $5,059,000, or 1.31% of loans, net of unearned income, at December 31, 2021. There were no nonperforming assets at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021.

Capital

At December 31, 2022, shareholders' equity totaled $33.3 million compared to $37.0 million at December 31, 2021. At December 31, 2022, the Company's book value per common share was $22.48 compared to $25.31 at December 31, 2021. During the year ended December 31, 2022, increasing interest rates resulted in a decline in the fair value of available for sale investment securities. This impact is reflected in the decline in accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) to $(12,105,000) at December 31, 2022, compared to $(945,000) at December 31, 2021. Excluding AOCI, book value increased to $30.66 at December 31, 2022, compared to $25.96 at December 31, 2021.

AOCI has no effect on Cornerstone Community Bank's (the Bank) regulatory capital ratios as the Bank opted to exclude it from regulatory capital calculations. At December 31, 2022, the Bank's estimated total risk-based capital ratio was 12.61% and its tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets ratio was 11.52%. The Bank remains well capitalized under the regulatory framework for prompt corrective action.

About Cornerstone Community Bancorp

Cornerstone Community Bancorp, a bank holding company headquartered in Red Bluff, California, serves the Red Bluff, Redding and Anderson communities through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Cornerstone Community Bank with a headquarters office in Red Bluff, two banking offices in Redding and one in Anderson. The Bank provides commercial banking services to small and mid-size businesses, including professional service firms, real estate developers and investors and not-for-profit organizations and to their owners and other individuals. Additional information about the Bank is available on its website at www.bankcornerstone.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative, and regulatory issues that may impact Cornerstone Community Bancorp's earnings in future periods. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate" or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Factors that could cause future results to vary materially from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, natural disasters (such as wildfires and earthquakes), pandemics such as COVID-19 and the economic impact caused directly by the disease and by government responses thereto, general economic conditions, economic uncertainty in the United States and abroad, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, real estate values, costs or effects of acquisitions, competition, changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines, legislation or regulation (including the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act of 2022), interruptions of utility service in our markets for sustained periods, and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors (including external fraud and cybersecurity threats) affecting Cornerstone Community Bancorp's operations, pricing, products and services. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, Cornerstone Community Bancorp does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent circumstances or events.

CORNERSTONE COMMUNITY BANCORP CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in Thousands) 12/31/22 09/30/22 06/30/22 03/31/22 12/31/21 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 5,628 $ 6,011 $ 5,230 $ 4,175 $ 4,552 Federal funds sold 123 122 121 121 121 Interest-bearing deposits 25,212 57,618 48,277 73,629 77,933 Investment securities 94,435 95,511 102,692 99,748 108,253 Loans held for sale - - - - - Loans, net of unearned income 420,415 400,480 399,156 375,369 387,374 Allowance for loan losses (5,159 ) (5,172 ) (5,132 ) (5,077 ) (5,059 ) Loans, net 415,256 395,308 394,024 370,292 382,315 Premises and equipment, net 14,601 14,671 14,691 14,757 14,784 Other assets 27,326 21,261 20,588 16,930 15,622 Total assets $ 582,581 $ 590,502 $ 585,623 $ 579,652 $ 603,580 LIABILITIES Deposits: Demand noninterest-bearing $ 126,946 $ 129,236 $ 130,249 $ 131,136 $ 174,282 Demand interest-bearing 136,655 138,630 131,623 126,331 131,368 Money market and savings 182,787 201,316 201,106 196,653 163,946 Time deposits 88,430 76,121 76,576 78,167 78,111 Total deposits 534,818 545,303 539,554 532,287 547,707 Borrowings and other obligations - - - - 5,000 Subordinated debentures 11,744 11,738 11,732 11,726 11,720 Interest payable and other liabilities 2,755 2,892 2,631 1,899 2,134 Total liabilities 549,317 559,933 553,917 545,912 566,561 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock 15,075 14,964 15,079 15,009 14,913 Retained Earnings 30,294 28,368 26,432 24,726 23,051 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (12,105 ) (12,763 ) (9,805 ) (5,995 ) (945 ) Total shareholders' equity 33,264 30,569 31,706 33,740 37,019 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 582,581 $ 590,502 $ 585,623 $ 579,652 $ 603,580 Total equity / total assets 5.71 % 5.18 % 5.41 % 5.82 % 6.13 % Book value per share $ 22.48 $ 20.81 $ 21.51 $ 22.93 $ 25.31 Shares outstanding 1,479,862 1,469,091 1,474,091 1,471,591 1,462,591

CORNERSTONE COMMUNITY BANCORP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in Thousands) Three months ended Year ended 12/31/22 09/30/22 12/31/21 12/31/22 12/31/21 INTEREST INCOME Loans $ 5,178 $ 5,018 $ 4,759 $ 19,029 $ 18,361 Federal funds sold 1 1 1 2 4 Investment securities 676 543 385 2,054 1,124 Other 515 354 60 1,073 180 Total interest income 6,370 5,916 5,205 22,158 19,669 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits: Interest-bearing demand 214 130 49 454 187 Money market and savings 450 260 109 974 385 Time deposits 401 182 107 821 452 Other 149 148 159 602 652 Total interest expense 1,214 720 424 2,851 1,676 Net interest income 5,156 5,196 4,781 19,307 17,993 Provision for credit losses - 40 150 113 1,050 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 5,156 5,156 4,631 19,194 16,943 NON-INTEREST INCOME Service charges on deposit accounts 66 67 65 266 244 Gain on sale of loans - - - - 1,231 Gain (loss) on sale of other real estate owned - - - - - Gain (loss) on sale of securities - - - - (45 ) Other non-interest income 199 198 274 794 815 Total non-interest income 265 265 339 1,060 2,245 OPERATING EXPENSES Salaries and benefits 1,567 1,408 1,175 5,340 3,870 Premises and fixed assets 242 227 166 854 649 Other 941 1,064 868 3,924 3,548 Total operating expenses 2,750 2,699 2,209 10,118 8,067 Income before income taxes 2,671 2,722 2,761 10,136 11,121 Income taxes 745 786 794 2,893 3,206 NET INCOME $ 1,926 $ 1,936 $ 1,967 $ 7,243 $ 7,915 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic earnings per share $ 1.31 $ 1.31 $ 1.35 $ 4.92 $ 5.44 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.27 $ 1.27 $ 1.29 $ 4.74 $ 5.25 Average common shares outstanding 1,474,754 1,473,276 1,459,667 1,472,381 1,454,507 Average common and equivalent shares outstanding 1,520,935 1,523,830 1,518,908 1,526,734 1,507,561 PERFORMANCE MEASURES Return on average assets 1.32 % 1.30 % 1.41 % 1.24 % 1.46 % Return on average equity 24.23 % 23.11 % 21.63 % 21.36 % 23.35 % Tax-equivalent net interest margin 3.61 % 3.60 % 3.59 % 3.43 % 3.50 % Efficiency ratio 50.73 % 49.42 % 43.14 % 49.68 % 39.86 %

