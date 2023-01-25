Fission 3.0 Announces Corporate Name Change to F3 Uranium Corp.

Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 24, 2023) - Fission 3.0 Corp FUU FISOF("Fission 3" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed with the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") a notice of name change to "F3 Uranium Corp." The Company does not intend to change its trading symbol. The Name Change is subject to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") approval and the Company will provide further updates regarding the Name Change, including the effective date which will be on or about January 30, 2023.

No further action is required by existing shareholders with respect to the name change. There is no change in the share capital of the Company and the Corporate Symbol share remain the same. The Company's new CUSIP number is 30330R108 and its new ISIN number is CA30330R1082. Certificates representing common shares of the Company will not be affected by the name and symbol change and will not need to be exchanged.

The new CUSIP and ISIN Numbers for the Warrants issued in September 2021 are 30330R116 and CA30330R1165 respectively and the CUSIP and ISIN Numbers for the Warrants issued in December 2021 are 30330R124 and CA30330R1249 respectively. No action is required by existing security holders of the Company with respect to the name change. Outstanding Common Shares, or Warrants certificates are not affected by the name change and do not need to be exchanged.

About Fission 3.0 Corp.:

Fission 3.0 is a uranium project generator and exploration company, focusing on projects in the Athabasca Basin, home to some of the world's largest high grade uranium discovery. Fission currently has 16 projects in the Athabasca Basin. Several of Fission 3's projects are near large uranium discoveries, including Triple R, Arrow and Hurricane.

Fission 3.0 Corp. Contact Information

Investor Relations

Telephone: 778 484 8030

Email: ir@fission3corp.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Dev Randhawa"

Dev Randhawa, CEO

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, including statements regarding the suitability of the Properties for mining exploration, future payments, issuance of shares and work commitment funds, entry into of a definitive option agreement respecting the Properties, are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

The TSX Venture Exchange and the Canadian Securities Exchange have not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this press release, and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/152421