Saint Albans Barracks / Armed robbery

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 23A2000377

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Benjamin Weed

STATION: VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation Troop A-West Saint Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 0213 Hours Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hometown Sunoco, 166 First St, Swanton, VT

VIOLATION: Armed robbery

ACCUSED: Under investigation

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is investigating an armed robbery that occurred early Tuesday morning, Jan. 24, 2023, at the Hometown Sunoco on First Street in the town of Swanton. At about 2:13 a.m., an unknown individual entered the store dressed in black, displayed a hatchet and a trash bag, and demanded cash and a carton of Marlboros from the clerk. The suspect fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was injured.

The suspect is of unknown gender, white, standing between 5 feet 2 inches and 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing about 150 lbs., and wearing a black hooded puffy jacket.

The suspect may be connected to two other burglaries in neighboring towns. Those cases are being investigated by the St. Albans Police Department.

Anyone with possible information regarding this incident is asked to call the Saint Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993 and ask to speak with Detective Trooper Benjamin Weed. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.