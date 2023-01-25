Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 600 Block of Chesapeake Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, January 20, 2023, in the 600 block of Chesapeake Street, Southeast.

At approximately 11:28 am, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.