Read more about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Sugar Valley

Sugar Valley, Gordon County, GA (January 24, 2022) – The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Sugar Valley, GA. The Gordon County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on January 24, 2023. One man was shot and killed. No officers were injured during the incident.

Preliminary information indicates around 1:00 a.m., a Gordon County Sheriff’s Office deputy initiated a traffic stop on Cook Road on a truck driven by a man, later identified as Billy Dewayne Couch, age 51, of Sugar Valley. Couch failed to stop and sped away from the deputy. Couch went to 523 Pocket Road, Sugar Valley, GA and drove to the back of the home. The deputy blocked the truck with the deputy’s patrol car and instructed Couch to show his hands. Couch got out of the car. The deputy continued to give Couch verbal commands. During the incident, the deputy shot Couch. Couch was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The GBI will complete an independent investigation and once complete, the case will be given to the Gordon County District Attorney’s Office for review. 

