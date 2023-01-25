Submit Release
Alliant Energy Corporation Announces Year-End 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- MADISON, Wis., Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) has scheduled its year-end 2022 earnings release for Thursday, February 23rd, after market close. A conference call to review the year-end results is scheduled for Friday, February 24th at 9 a.m. CT.

Alliant Energy will webcast the event live at www.alliantenergy.com/investors. The call is open to the public and will be hosted by John Larsen, Chair, President and CEO; and Robert Durian, Executive Vice President and CFO. Individuals who would like to participate in the conference call can do so by dialing (888) 396-8049 (Toll Free – North America) or (416) 764-8646 (Local).

An archive of the webcast will be available on the company’s website at www.alliantenergy.com/investors.

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) provides regulated energy service to 985,000 electric and 425,000 natural gas customers across Iowa and Wisconsin. Alliant Energy's mission is to deliver energy solutions and exceptional service customers and communities count on – safely, efficiently and responsibly. Interstate Power and Light Company and Wisconsin Power and Light Company are Alliant Energy's two public energy companies. Alliant Energy is a component of the Nasdaq CRD Sustainability Index, Bloomberg’s 2022 Gender-Equality Index, and the S&P 500. For more information, visit alliantenergy.com and follow Alliant Energy on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Media Contact: Cindy Tomlinson (608) 458-3869
Investor Relations Contact: Susan Gille (608) 458-3956


