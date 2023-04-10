PORTSMOUTH, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This Halloween season, Scott Smiledge and Softlens Optical are teaming up to bring spookiness to your Halloween costume! With Softlens’s collection of unique and spooky contact lenses, Scott Smiledge's nearly 30 years of experience in the industry, and work on countless movies and TV shows, this will surely be an unforgettable Halloween.
Softlens lenses will be available on the Gothic Rebel and Softlens website starting in late April 2023. Shortly after they will be expanding their line to include cosmetic color-changing lenses and beauty lenses. By September 2023, the most popular Halloween designs will be available in prescription strengths from 0.00 through -8.00. This ensures that even those with vision impairments can enjoy their favorite Halloween contact lenses, without compromising on comfort and safety.
Scott Smiledge has been a global leader in the contact lens industry since the 1990s. He has been the CEO of some of the most popular Halloween brands, such as Vampfangs, Gothika, Gothic Rebel, FX Latex, and more. His expertise and creativity in the contact lens industry have been instrumental in creating some of the most recognizable and eye-catching Halloween costumes.
Softlens is not intended to compete with the already popular brands of Halloween lenses like Gothika. Instead, Softlens aims to enhance the existing offerings, enabling more customers to comfortably and safely wear Halloween contact lenses. As Scott Smiledge said, “Softlens was created for customers with flatter base curves to allow more customers to comfortably and safely wear Halloween contact lenses.” Although Halloween lenses are not one size fits all, they should be available in multiple sizes to better-fit customers with specific vision needs.
And with Scott Smiledge’s extensive knowledge of specialty contact lenses and decades of experience, the collection is sure to be a hit. He has taken the classic Halloween contact lenses and added his own style and creativity, creating something truly special and spooky.
Softlens is making Halloween contact lenses more accessible to millions of Americans with their new line of contact lenses. For many years, customers have only had the option of one size when it comes to Halloween contact lenses. But now, Softlens aims to offer a wider variety of sizes for those who require base curve sizing in 8.8 and 8.9. The collection of more than 30 new lenses is designed to appeal to a wide range of tastes and designs.
