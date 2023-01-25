Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,937 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 343,395 in the last 365 days.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Route 711 in Fayette County has Reopened to Traffic

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists that a section of Route 711 has now reopened between the two intersections with McCoy Hollow Road in Connellsville Township, Fayette County.  This section of roadway was closed earlier today due to a tractor trailer crash.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Fayette, Greene, Washington, and Westmoreland counties at PennDOT District 12.

Information about infrastructure in District 12, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 12 Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACTS: Melissa Maczko, 724-439-7135 or mmaczko@pa.gov

                                    Toni Hartley, 724-425-3018 or tohartley@pa.gov

# # #


You just read:

TRAFFIC ALERT: Route 711 in Fayette County has Reopened to Traffic

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.