IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago Publishes Videos on Effectiveness of Intravenous Ketamine Therapy for PTSD and More

IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago has recently released the testimonies of some patients who found intravenous (IV) ketamine therapy to be effective for various ailments, such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), anxiety, depression, and various mental disorders. These videos can be viewed on their YouTube channel. They are one of the first and foremost clinics to offer intravenous medical treatments for depression, PTSD, anxiety, migraines, chronic pain, bipolar disorder, fibromyalgia, and more.

Ketamine is FDA-approved as an anesthetic medication and it works by blocking the cellular NMDA receptor, which is a neural receptor for glutamate that has been observed to play an important role in major depression, fibromyalgia, chronic pain syndromes, and other ailments. It has also been found to have potent anti-inflammatory capabilities and it has been observed to stimulate synaptogenesis, neuronal growth, and neuroplasticity. Although it has a reputation of being a drug of abuse and is a Schedule III drug, it is very safe when used for anesthesia or as treatment for chronic pain, depression and other ailments like they do at Chicago Ketamine Centers.

It should be noted that it is a Schedule III drug and should only be administered and used by a skilled physician, nurse anesthetist, or licensed anesthesiologist. The side effects of the low dose ketamine infusions provided at IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago are minimal and will only last for about one or two hours. Typical side effects include nausea, drowsiness, and increased blood pressure. And there is no evidence that addiction or dependence can result from the low doses of ketamine they use in treating mood disorders.

Bal Nandra, M.D., founder of the ketamine therapy clinic in Chicago, says, “Multiple randomized clinical studies over the past 15 years have shown that ketamine infusions can effectively treat major depression and treatment resistant depression (TRD) with a success rate as high as 80%. Most patients have immediate improvement after their first or second infusion. All patients will differ in response to the treatment and will also differ in their need for maintenance infusions. Patients with suicidal or harmful thoughts are particular high responders to ketamine infusions with over 80% having complete elimination of these thoughts after a single infusion.”

In one of the videos about effective treatments that can be found on the YouTube channel of IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago, Ben Dziobek, who is a veteran and a retired first responder, says he has been suffering from PTSD and panic attacks and had tried every potential solution he could find. But it wasn’t until he learned about ketamine therapy and Stellate Ganglion Block (SGB) that he was finally able to find relief. He experienced immediate relief after his first infusion.

Another veteran, Jessie Marquez, also described how he was able to attain better mental health while also recovering from surgical procedures in his fight against cancer. He served in the Marine Corps for six years and was deployed to Iraq and he says that after the infusions, he as finally able to let go of the emotions that were linked to his experiences.

In another video, Alice describes how she was able to get relief from her anxiety, depression, and PTSD after just a number of ketamine infusions. In another video, Nicole is another patient of Dr. Bal and she was able to get relief from her anxiety, PTSD, and depression through the help of ketamine therapy.

The famous John Vincent was also featured in another video where he explained how ketamine therapy has significantly changed his life because it has provided relief from his obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), anxiety, and PTSD.

Those who would like to know more about IV ketamine therapy for PTSD, depression and other related conditions visit the IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago website at https://chicagoivsolution.com or contact them through the telephone or via email. They are open from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm from Monday to Friday, and from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm on Saturdays.

Bal Nandra, M.D.