Fate Therapeutics, Inc.: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; March 22, 2023 deadline.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Fate Therapeutics, Inc (“Fate” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: FATE) investors that a lawsuit filed on behalf of investors that purchased Fate securities (NASDAQ: FATE) between April 2, 2020 through January 5, 2023 (the “Class Period”).

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy to discuss their legal rights. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

A press release from Fate announced on January 5, 2023 that the company terminated a collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, which was expected to bring in $3 billion in milestone payments and royalties. The lawsuit claims that before this announcement, Fate made false and misleading statements about the sustainability of the collaboration agreement and failed to disclose that certain clinical programs, milestone payments, and royalty payments associated with the agreement could not be relied upon as future revenue sources. As a result, the price of Fate shares dropped significantly when this information was made public.

