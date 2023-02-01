High-Profile Artists Use Their Platforms to Bring Attention to Human Rights Injustice
Paul Wall, Baby Bash Support Innocent Rapper as Toomaj Salehi Remains Detained in IranLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An Iranian rapper and singer who used the power of his pen and his microphone to stand up for human rights remains in jail. His life is at risk with each passing day.
Several of his fellow hip-hop artists, including three notable rappers and musicians, are speaking out publicly to plead for his life. These well-known artists recognize their responsibility to shine a light on innocent people, such as Toomaj Salehi, who are experiencing pain and suffering.
The growing chorus of voices demanding Salehi be freed includes U.S. rapper and DJ Paul Wall, who has more than 1.1 million Instagram followers.
“I want to tell you about a rapper I know named Toomaj Salehi,” Paul Wall said in the video. “He’s from Iran. They’ve got a lot going on in Iran right now, with protesting for women’s rights. He went to one of the protests, then he made a rap song about the protest, and got arrested for making a rap song. Now he’s being put to death.”
American hip-hop artist Baby Bash is also doing his part. He recently posted a video to his almost half-a-million Instagram followers about Salehi’s precarious predicament, urging people to pay attention to the situation while also sending words of encouragement from halfway around the world.
“Toomaj, we have your back,” Baby Bash said in the video. “And blessings to you.”
The 32-year-old Salehi, a former engineer who has been unfairly and unjustly imprisoned for more than 80 days in solitary confinement and counting, is the voice of the innocent. He committed no crimes, unless you consider being an outspoken dissident against his country’s government — through his lyrical “sharp tongue” — a crime.
A change.org petition in support of the popular musician is gaining significant steam. As of this writing, it has nearly 407,410 signatures. Once it hits 500,000, it will become one of the site’s most popular petitions.
Salehi’s capture for supporting anti-establishment peaceful protesters, who have been attacked by the so-called “morality police” in Iran, has sparked ongoing global outcry. His bravery for noting the many failures of Iran’s regime and leveraging his God-given talents to call out corruption — a freedom of speech expression — should be met with applause, not arrest. He has given a voice to the voiceless. Now he needs others to be his voice.
Salehi’s plight is a topic of discussion in other parts of the world as well. German congresswoman Ye-One Rhie, and Austrian politician Helmut Brandstatter, Toomaj's sponsors, has used their political platform on multiple occasions for righting this wrong.
Ye-One Rhie said, “I want the release of all political prisoners, support for the Iranian civilian population ... and tougher personal sanctions against the regime,” she said recently in front of her German political colleagues and shared to her 14,200 Instagram followers.
It’s not just that his release from torture is long overdue; it’s that his middle-of-the-night abduction never should have happened in the first place. His current location, let alone his physical and mental health condition, is not known. Travesty is the word.
Salehi’s tense situation continues a long history of artists using their platforms to stand up for people who have been wronged. A person’s life can be spared when artists join movements like this one. He risked his life; it’s time to save it before he loses it.
Don’t let propaganda prevail. Sign the petition, join the movement, use your voice and draw attention to freeing Salehi by posting on social media with #FreeToomaj and #Toomajsalehi. His freedom is worth fighting for.
