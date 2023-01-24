What to expect from Biden’s second State of the Union address

President Biden is scheduled to deliver his second State of the Union address to Congress and the nation on February 7, 2023. Biden presides over a United States that faces threats which will have grave implications for the country’s future: the war in Ukraine, the rise of authoritarian populism, an economy coping with inflation, hyper-partisanship, the growing urgency of climate change, and challenges to democratic elections and voting rights being just a few.

On February 6, Governance Studies at Brookings will host a webinar featuring policy experts who will discuss which accomplishments and policy priorities the president is likely to highlight in this historic speech. Panelists will also consider how Biden’s agenda will be affected by the new Republican majority in the House.

