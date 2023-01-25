Let's talk about Black history at Hanford

For our next edition of Let’s Talk About Hanford, join our Nuclear Waste Program team as we cover the history of African American segregation and resistance at the Hanford Site and Tri-Cities from World War II through the end of the Cold War.

Join us for the live discussion, via Zoom or Facebook, 5:30 p.m., Feb. 28, 2023.

For this conversation, we're welcoming back Robert Franklin, the assistant director and archivist of the Hanford History Project, director of the Hanford Oral History Project, a certified archivist, published author, and an Assistant Professor in the History Department at Washington State University, Tri-Cities. Following his presentation, we’ll host a live Q&A session to answer your questions!

The discussion will be facilitated by our Nuclear Waste Program communications team.

Join the conversation

This event will stream on both Zoom and Facebook Live. Those in attendance on the Zoom stream will have the opportunity to either type their questions in the chat or to unmute, turn on their cameras, and ask their questions directly.

Join via Facebook by watching live at the time of the event on our Hanford Facebook page or the Facebook event page.

For the Zoom stream:

Join the Zoom stream up to 15 minutes before the 5:30 p.m. start time.

Meeting ID: 893 9943 4975

Passcode: 561241

Join by phone (audio only):

Can't attend the Feb. 28 conversation? The event recording will be available on our Facebook page and the Ecology YouTube channel shortly after the stream ends.

You can submit your questions to us about Black history at Hanford in advance of the live event. We'll make every effort to answer your submitted questions live during the Q&A session.

What it's all about

We began Let's Talk About Hanford in March 2021, aiming to help you better understand all things related to the complex nuclear cleanup at Hanford.

Beginning in World War II, Hanford produced plutonium for decades, before shifting to a new mission in 1989, cleaning up the massive amounts of waste and contamination that production left behind.

These conversations blend high-level easy-to-understand presentations and conversations with you about Hanford topics, ranging from specific cleanup projects and history of the site, to the Hanford Reach habitat, and the wildlife that calls it home.

We're gearing these virtual discussions toward those unfamiliar with Hanford, those who want a refresher, or to expand existing knowledge about Hanford. We'll start each event with a short presentation on that day's topic, followed by a live Q&A with those watching.

Have any questions or ideas for future conversations? Drop us a line, and we hope to see you virtually during our next livestream!

Missed our prior Let’s Talk About Hanford conversations? Check them out on YouTube.